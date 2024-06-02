T20 World Cup 2024: Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann Sets New T20I Record Against Oman

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Namibia is taking on Oman in the first match of Group B in the T20 2024 at Kensington Oval in Barbados. Namibia's Ruben Trumpelmann has created a historic record in T20I after his skipper Gerhard Erasmus asked Oman to bat first.

Playing in their third consecutive T20 World Cup, Namibia opened their campaign against Oman on June 3 in the first Group B encounter at the Kensington Oval, Barbados. Namibia won the toss and elected to bowl first, setting the stage for Trumpelmann's remarkable achievement.

Ruben Trumpelmann etched his name into the history by becoming the first player in T20I cricket history to take two wickets off the first two balls of a match. This unprecedented feat came when he dismissed Oman openers Kashyap Prajapati and skipper Aqib Ilyas for golden ducks in the first over.

Coming from over the wicket, the left-arm pacer swung the ball beautifully. His first delivery was a fuller inswinger that trapped Prajapati plumb in front. On the very next ball, Trumpelmann produced another inswinging yorker that smashed into Ilyas' boot, sending the Oman captain back to the pavilion without scoring.

Namibia skipper Gerhard Erasmus, upon winning the toss, chose to bowl first citing the conditions. "We gonna have a bowl, looks a good wicket and there's some rain around later maybe. We gotta go out there and show what we are about. We need to execute our skills in the middle," he said at the toss. Oman skipper Aqib Ilyas added, "It's good to bat on a fresh wicket and the ball will come on nicely in the night. Really good to play, lots of plans but this is the time to execute it. Everyone is fit."

Oman was eventually bowled out for 109 runs in 19.4 overs, with Namibia's bowlers delivering a brilliant performance. Trumpelmann led the charge, finishing with figures that highlighted his dominance from the start. In addition to his two wickets in the first over, he claimed a third wicket in the third over, dismissing Naseem Khushi for 6 off 6 balls.

Trumpelmann's exceptional start set the tone for Namibia, and his early breakthroughs proved pivotal in restricting Oman to a modest total. His ability to swing the ball both ways and attack the stumps made life difficult for the Omani batsmen, who struggled to find their footing after the early blows.

This outstanding performance not only gave Namibia a strong start in the T20 World Cup 2024 but also highlighted Trumpelmann's potential as a game-changing bowler in the shortest format of the game. His historic feat will be remembered as one of the standout moments of the tournament.