Zelensky Addresses Security Forum In Singapore:“Putin Believes He Is Allowed To Do Anything”

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine on Sunday addressed the Shangri-La Dialogue Asian Security Forum in Singapore, reiterating the idea that Ukraine seeks to achieve peace through by initiating the Global Peace Summit.

That's according to the president's post on X , seen by Ukrinform.

“The last few decades have seen diplomacy fail to achieve its tasks,” Zelensky wrote on the platform, recalling his address.“Ukraine has found a way to restore the force of diplomacy. We propose peace through diplomacy: an inclusive and fair format, the Global Peace Summit.”

Brutal force should not dominate the world, Zelensky stressed, adding that, similarly, attempts by various power centers to impose something on other nations against their will in politics, economy, or security should not dominate either.

“Diplomacy should be those caring and strong hands that prevent international disputes from turning into fights, restraining the most aggressive parties. This is how diplomacy often worked in the past. But frankly, the last few decades have not been a time for diplomacy. We have all felt this, and each region, sometimes even countries, has its own experience of how diplomacy has degraded leaving only disappointment behind,” Zelensky admitted.

He recalled that in the 1990s, Ukraine suffered“one of the greatest deceptions in modern history” when the security assurances from nuclear powers-in exchange for the nuclear arsenal located in Ukraine-did not translate into real security.

“It was exactly 28 years ago these days, when Ukraine handed over its last nuclear warheads to Russia, in line with a multilateral international agreement,” Zelensky said.“And it is Russia that has tried to erase Ukraine from the political map of the world.”

In the 2000s, Ukraine faced the first obvious encroachments by Russia on its territory and sovereignty, revealing that there was no element of the world's security architecture capable of restraining Russia and forcing it to follow the principles and purposes of the UN Charter.

“This is why Putin believes he is allowed to do anything,” Zelensky stressed.“By the mid-2010s, Russia brought a war to our land-a war that we in Ukraine never, never, never wanted, did not provoke, and which expanded into the most treacherous invasion Europe has experienced since World War II.”

Zelensky noted that a series of diplomatic failures and constant attempts to keep the world divided into spheres of influence resulted in war.

“When unity was needed, the world was divided. When bold decisions were required, many were content with the status quo. And when preventive action was necessary to avoid the worst, the aggressor was somehow given time to prepare,” Zelensky stated.

He decried Moscow's previous efforts to tempt the world with talks,“all of which resulted in hollow words or unacceptable ultimatums”.

“Now we have war that affects everyone in the world and spreads a globally dangerous cult of violence instead of trust in international law that diplomacy should strengthen,” the Ukrainan president said.

Not so long ago, he admitted, it seemed that the world would always be fragmented but most nations turned out to truly desire and be capable of cooperation, at least as regards collective security.

“A clear example are the coalitions from military to humanitarian, formal and informal, which help us withstand the war and prevent Russia from expanding it. These coalitions, supporting Ukraine, unite countries from all continents, with different characters and worldviews. What brought them together? Naturally, diplomacy. Diplomacy does work-when it truly aims to protect life,” Zelensky said.

Together with partners, Ukraine is defending a rules-based world order, the president said, adding that the government is working to obtain air defense systems and co-produce weapons and drones. Partners also work with Ukraine to train its recruits, counter cyber threats, and restore energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks.

Separately, the president touched upon Russia's ongoing campaign of abcution of Ukrainian children, noting that at least 20,000 of them were illegaly taken into Russia, according to verified reports.

“Russia claimed it took several hundred thousand of our children. Only the worst criminals do such things. We must bring our kids back. I thank Qatar and other partners for helping us in this effort,” the president stressed.

Together with partners, Ukraine is also bringing back Ukrainian POWs, he noted.

Speaking of global food security, Zelensky said many countries – from Libya and Sudan to Bangladesh – consume food produced in Ukraine.

“All of them benefited directly when we lifted the Russian blockade of our ports and resumed our food exports,” Zelensky stated.“Initially, the transportation of Ukrainian grain was achieved through international mediation, together with Türkiye and the UN. Later, when Russia left the Grain Initiative, we resumed our contribution to global food security thanks to our soldiers who defeated Russia at sea.”

Already 50 million tons of cargo have been exported through the new maritime corridor, which was“made possible by diplomacy that supports Ukraine's resilience in battles”.

A new security architecture is now being created for Ukraine based on comprehensive bilateral security agreements with partners, the president recalled.“There are already 15 of them, and more will come. Diplomacy restores the world's habit of keeping with the terms of agreements in real life,” Zelensky said.

“We've proven that diplomacy resolves issues that Europe has been unable to solve for decades. Notably, we have secured real steps towards Ukraine's integration with the EU. Ukraine will definitely become an EU member, part of one of the biggest global markets and security space,” the Ukrainian leader stated.

It is Ukraine's experience of restoring effective diplomacy that has led to the format of the Global Peace Summit being put forward.

“We've realized that nations equally reject the idea of someone secretly making decisions and imposing them-what is needed is an open and inclusive dialogue. We have confirmed that the principles and purposes of the UN Charter and international conventions are entirely relevant,” the president noted.

Every leader and country can show their commitment to peace and ensure that what is agreed upon is truly implemented so that Russia“cannot push us off the path to ending the war”.

As reported earlier, 106 nations have confirmed their participation in the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland.

As per Reuters, the Chinese government will not participate in the event. Back in January, the Ukrainian side invited China's leader Xi Jinping to take part in the conference.

The Global Peace Summit will be held in Switzerland on June 15-16. Heads of state and government from all continents are expected to take part. The participating nations will develop a joint negotiating position before submitting it to Russia.

Photo: President's Office