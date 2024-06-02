Hazardous Area Equipment Market Is Projected To Reach US$13.789 Billion By 2029 At A Significant CAGR Of 6.84%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The hazardous area equipment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% from US$8.677 billion in 2022 to US$13.789 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the hazardous area equipment market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$13.789 billion by 2029.The hazardous area equipment is designed specifically to guarantee safety in locations that can have a harmful gas or vapor, liquid, dust, fiber or flaming ignition, causing a fire or explosion. In the following areas, electrical equipment could be an issue as this gear can provide ignition by electrical arc or high temperatures. The various areas are classified into zones depending on gas atmosphere factors such as the frequency and duration of an explosive atmosphere.Excluding the Area 2 operations for instance there will be no explosive gas atmosphere during regular operations and if it does occur it will be for a short period. The prime benefits of using EEHA are keeping the employees safe and minimizing the chances of damage to machinery and the working space. EEHA systems can be configured to satisfy the criteria of minimal energy consumption and hazardous material exposure. For example, the explosion-proof apparatus is capable of containing the internal explosion within the device itself and as a result protects other equipment and provides a secure environment for the workers.The growing focus on safety regulations is the primary driving force behind the hazardous area equipment market growth. The growing attention to the safety and consequences of more severe regulations contributed to the strong demand for hazardous area equipment that meets the security requirements. Governments mandate ignition-proof solutions where flammable materials are present evidenced by the fact that they wish to eliminate the likelihood of accidental occurrence or fires. Because of this, industries are forced to use the laudable instrument by which they guarantee the safety of their workers.Hazardous area devices are specifically crafted to provide safety to regions where there is the existence of flammable gases, dust, or vapors. The exact regions are a potential source for an explosion or fire when sparks coming from electric equipment reach them. To reduce the probability of ignition in this dangerous setting, the equipment uses an explosion-proof enclosure, employs special materials, and sticks to safe operating principles.Numerous product launches and collaborations are taking place in the market thereby, increasing the hazardous area equipment market growth..For instance, in February 2024: Global Ex Solutions (GExS), which is a famous firm that specializes in hazardous area inspections and training, recently partnered with Ex Industries (EXI) to supply electrical equipment for areas that are handling flammable gases, liquids, or solids in hazardous volumes. Eventually, through the connection of EXI's knowledge to GExS's products, customers now have access to a broad solution for all of the hazard areas problems.Access sample report or view details:The hazardous area equipment market, based on product is segmented into seven categories namely cable glands and accessories, process instruments, industrial controls, motors, strobe beacons, lighting, and others. In the hazardous area equipment market cable glands and accessories are expected to reach a significant share. Cable connectors and glands have an essential role in preventing failures in cable connection in hazardous conditions.The market of hazardous area equipment by industry sector is split into six areas covering oil and gas, chemical & pharmaceutical, food & beverages , energy & power, mining, and others. oil & gas, chemical & pharmaceutical, and mining are the key areas that significantly contributed to the hazardous area equipment market. The reality that generator sets, lighting, refrigeration systems and other flammable items are widely used and the possibility of explosions that may arise in the oil and gas, chemical and pharmaceutical, and mining industries result in the growth of the equipment for hazardous areas market.The hazardous area equipment market, based on connectivity series is segmented into two categories namely wired and wireless. Wired are expected to account for a major share of the hazardous area equipment market. Traditional wired links were usually preferred for electrical equipment operating in hazardous areas as they presented minimal risk of sparking, which is known to be dangerous and potentially fatal.Based on geography, the hazardous area equipment market is expanding significantly in the North American region due to various factors. In countries like the United States, Canada, and Mexico there is a growing demand in various industries, including oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, energy and power, and mines. The demand is being driven by these nations is due to an aging infrastructure in the oil & gas and chemical industries demands upgrades so that tighter safety limits can be met. In addition, the escalating prominence of renewable energy sources which include onshore wind farms is in a way necessitating hazardous area equipment in these potentially dangerous environments.The research includes several key players from the hazardous area equipment market, such as ABB Ltd., E2S Warning Signals, Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries), Emerson Electric Co., Federal Signal Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty Ltd., Patlite Corporation, Rockwell Automation, Inc., Siemens AG.The market analytics report segments the hazardous area equipment market as follows:.By ProductoCable Glands and AccessoriesoProcess InstrumentsoIndustrial ControlsoMotorsoStrobe BeaconsoLightingoOthers.By IndustryoOil & GasoChemical & PharmaceuticaloFood & BeveragesoEnergy & PoweroMiningoOthers.By Connectivity SeriesoWiredoWireless.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Profiled:.ABB Ltd..E2S Warning Signals.Eaton Corporation PLC (Cooper Industries).Emerson Electric Co..Federal Signal Corporation.Honeywell International, Inc..NHP Electrical Engineering Products Pty Ltd..Patlite Corporation.Rockwell Automation, Inc..Siemens AG.Explore More Reports:.Semiconductor Back-End Equipment Market:.Global Wafer Fabrication Equipment Market:.Global Broadcasting Equipment Market:

