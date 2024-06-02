600 Evacuated Amid Catastrophic Flooding In Germany

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Heavy rains have caused catastrophic flooding in southernGermany, prompting the evacuation of over 600 people from theirhomes, Azernews reports citing local media.

Continuous rainfall over several days has caused water levels torise in several rivers in Germany, including the Donau, Neckar, andGuenz, leading to widespread flooding in coastal cities and towns levels in many areas have reached their highest levels in acentury.

The two southern German states of Bavaria and Baden-Wuerttembergare the hardest hit. As of 2 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on Sunday,10 districts in Bavaria have declared a state of emergency, withover 670 residents of the district Neuburg-Schrobenhausen beingevacuated, local authority said.

The German Weather Service has issued the highest level ofsevere weather warnings for several districts in southern Germany the city of Meckenbeuren of Baden-Wuerttemberg, some 1,300people were also asked to leave their homes due to the risk offlooding.