Oman Condemns Israeli Occupation Calling UNRWA Terrorist Org.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MUSCAT, June 2 (KUNA) -- Oman's of Foreign Affairs condemned on Sunday the attempts of the Israeli to shut down the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (URNWA) by branding it as a "terrorist organization".

In a statement, the foreign ministry cautioned against efforts to undermine UNRWA, underlining its key role in protecting and supporting more than two million Palestinians.

The Sultanate of Oman values and appreciates UNRWA's efforts in relieving and supporting Palestinians, and renews its call to implement UN decisions by opening the borders in Gaza to allow UNRWA to work without any hinderance, the statement continued.

This condemnation comes as the occupation's parliament advances a bill to designate UNRWA as a "terrorist organization". (end)

