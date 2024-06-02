Kuwait Prime Minister Receives Tendering Agency Board

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 2 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad received at Seif Palace Sunday Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Shareeda Abdullah Al-Mousherji, who introduced to him the chairman and board of Central Agency for Public Tenders.

His Highness the Prime Minister expressed his sincere congratulations to the agency's chairman and members of the Board of Directors on assuming their new posts and wished them good luck and success, calling on them to exert more efforts to accomplish the tasks entrusted to them for the interest of the dear nation.

He stressed that many important projects are awaiting consideration and approval of relevant tenders, adding that the state has already allocated the required budgets to the ministries and various institutions. and which are awaiting their turn before the tendering committee.

His Highness the Prime Minister directed the Committee to redouble the effort while adhering to the applicable laws and regulations in order to advance the country and achieve the aspirations of people, under the directives of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah. (end) onm