Israeli Entity Continues Attacks On Southern Lebanon
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Beirut, Lebanon: The Israeli entity continued its attacks on villages and towns in southern Lebanon.
Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) said that the Israeli Occupation army artillery shelled Tallet al Sanobar area, located between the towns of Hamames and Khiam, in the early morning hours, causing fires to erupt there. The outskirts of the town of Naqoura were also subjected to heavy artillery shelling.
Israeli warplanes also carried out raids last night on the outskirts of the towns of Hanaouay, Ramyah, and Baraachit, resulting in severe damage to property, infrastructure, and uninhabited homes.
Furthermore, firing of flares continued until Sunday morning over the border villages adjacent to the Blue Line, while on the other hand reconnaissance aircraft flew over the villages of Tyre and Bint Jbeil districts.
The Israeli entity continues its escalation against the towns and villages of southern Lebanon, coinciding with its ongoing aggression on the Gaza Strip since Oct. 7, which has resulted in the deaths and injuries of civilians and forced hundreds of families to flee their homes.
