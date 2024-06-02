Qatar Chamber Reviews Co-Operation Ties With Turkish Business Council

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Chamber first vice-chairman Mohamed bin Towar al-Kuwari recently held a meeting with a Turkish business delegation led by Basar Arioglu, chairman of the Turkiye Business Council.

The meeting, which was attended by many Qatari and Turkish businessmen, focused on economic and commercial relations between both sides and ways to enhance them, the climate and opportunities, and the possibility for the establishment of commercial alliances between Qatari and Turkish firms.

Al-Kuwari underscored the close relations between Qatar and Turkiye in economic and commercial fields, noting that the Qatari market is rife with plenty of investment opportunities across various sectors. He also said trade between the two countries amounted to QR4.75bn last year, stressing that both parties are eager to develop their trade to higher levels in year to come.

Arioglu lauded the robust relations between Qatar and Turkiye, noting that members of the delegation are keen on enhancing cooperation with their Qatari counterparts. The delegation included 30 Turkish companies willing to enter to the market and forge alliances with Qatari companies.

