UNICEF Calls For Immediate Ceasefire In Sudan To Curb Looming Famine

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF) on Sunday called for an immediate ceasefire in Sudan to prevent a looming famine and any potential loss of children's lives.

"In Khartoum, UNICEF is supporting 22 communal kitchens reaching over 13,000 families to prevent a looming famine and devastating loss of children's lives. Children of Sudan need a ceasefire now", UNICEF office in the Middle East and North Africa posted on its X account.

UNICEF warns 600,000 children face 'catastrophe' in Rafah

Read Also

On Friday, 19 humanitarian organizations warned in a joint statement of an impending famine in Sudan if parties to the conflict continue to prevent the humanitarian agencies from providing aid to those in need.

Since Oct. 15, 2023, the armed conflict has been ongoing in Sudan between the Sudanese Army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which resulted in killing thousands of civilians and forcing millions to flee their homes or become refugees.

International Organization for Migration estimated that the conflict has been forcing nearly 58,000 people to flee Al Fashir city since April 1, with many of them, including children and elderly being unable to move to safer zones.