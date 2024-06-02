عربي


Anant Ambani, Radhika Pre-Wedding: Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana Share Snaps

6/2/2024 2:00:23 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash was on full swing in Europe. Shanaya Kapoor shared snaps of her chilling with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan. Let's check out their pictures

Shanaya Kapoor shared snaps of her chilling with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan. Let's check out their pictures

Shanaya Kapoor

In this multi coloured dress, Shanaya looks smoking hot chilling under the European sun

Shanaya Kapoor

Shanaya Kapoor enjoys herself as a part of the Ambani cruise party

Shanaya Kapoor

She posted few pictures of herself along with besties Suhana and Ananya

Suhana, Ananya, Shanaya Kapoor

Ananya looks happy in this bright yellow short dress. Suhana too steals the look with her maxi dress

Shanaya, Suhana

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in this body hugging black dress

MENAFN02062024007385015968ID1108286509


AsiaNet News

