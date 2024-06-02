Anant Ambani, Radhika pre-wedding: Shanaya Kapoor, Suhana share snaps

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant's 2nd pre-wedding bash was on full swing in Europe. Shanaya Kapoor shared snaps of her chilling with Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan. Let's check out their pictures

In this multi coloured dress, Shanaya looks smoking hot chilling under the European sun

Shanaya Kapoor enjoys herself as a part of the Ambani cruise party

She posted few pictures of herself along with besties Suhana and Ananya

Ananya looks happy in this bright yellow short dress. Suhana too steals the look with her maxi dress

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan looks gorgeous in this body hugging black dress