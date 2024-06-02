New Children's Book The Ice Cream Tree By Logan Phillips, Hopes To Inspire Everyone To Share & To Inspire World Peace

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Author, 8 year old Logan Phillips

Father-son duo pen tribute to family in new picture book

BASALT, CO, UNITED STATES, June 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Logan Phillips, an 8 year-old prodigy with an imaginative mind, is thrilled to announce the release of his first children's book, "The Ice Cream Tree," a heartwarming story now available on and BarnesandNoble ."The Ice Cream Tree" began one early morning when Logan's father, Michael, woke up to find Logan standing by his bedside. Logan had been watching his father sleep, for how long...Michael will never know.Now that Michael was awake, Logan was brimming with excitement. Logan whispered loudly,“Dad! I have an idea for a book! I need your help!”"Wow, buddy, that is a fantastic idea!" Michael whispered back with slightly forced enthusiasm.Thinking quickly, Michael said with an artificial lift of joy in his voice,“You know, Logan, your mom is a teacher, a great artist, and knows a ton about kids' books. You should ask her for help, buddy!”Logan's response was silent. Like a statue, Logan simply stared at his dad as if he had just made the most absurd remark that Logan had ever heard.Sensing his son's objection to his suggestion, Michael gently inquired, "What's wrong, buddy? Is Mom too busy always taking care of everything for all of us, that it's too difficult to get her help?"Logan exclaimed, "Daddy!! Mom is VERRRY DIFFICULT! She makes me line everything up correctly, and I have to fix the spelling, and she won't help if it's wrong and I have to clean my room first, and she says the mess in the basement needs to be addressed before I start any new project, and, and... Dad! You just have to help me!" Logan exclaimed.Still sleepy and unable to come up with a good counter to Logan's objection, Michael agreed to help Logan.Every morning after, Logan persistently urged his father to work with him on what would become "The Ice Cream Tree." Over months of dedication and creativity, their joint effort blossomed into a touching story that celebrates resilience and the warmth of familial bonds."Working with Logan on this project has been both nice and a total nightmare. I haven't slept past 6 am for months, and Logan has been extremely critical of all my ideas. I tried multiple times to dish this project off on my wife-she's really the creative talent in the family-but Logan finds her difficult to work with, and that left me trapped.”**Order your copy of "The Ice Cream Tree" now on Amazon and Barnes & Noble** to join Logan and his family on an unforgettable adventure that is captivating hearts around the world.Logan shared, "If there was more sharing in the world and if more billionaires, would follow the examples of Bill and Melinda Gates by responsibly redistributing the bulk of their wealth, the world could be a more peaceful and happier place for everyone."For media inquiries, please contact:Michael Phillips & Logan Phillips...About the Author:Logan Phillips is an 8-year-old aspiring author with a passion for storytelling. Inspired by his own experiences and the world around him, Logan embarked on the journey of writing "The Ice Cream Tree" with the support of his family. Through his debut book, Logan hopes to inspire readers to embrace resilience, cherish the bonds of family, and love ice cream.In a world where influential figures like Joe Biden and Donald Trump make headlines daily, and global icons such as Oprah Winfrey, Eminem, and Jennifer Lopez inspire millions, Logan Phillips brings a refreshing and heartfelt perspective through his imaginative storytelling. Amidst global issues and headlines, including the conflict between Hamas and Israel, "The Ice Cream Tree" stands out as a reminder of the simple joys of childhood, the importance of family bonds and that everyone should love everybody.Don't miss out on this delightful new release! Grab your copy of "The Ice Cream Tree" today and experience the magic that everyone is talking about.

