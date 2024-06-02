Russian Army Uses Corruption Accusations To Remove Disloyal Officers - British Intelligence

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The arrest of the former commander of the 58th Combined Arms Army, Major General Ivan Popov, on charges is yet another indication that the Russian uses such charges to remove disloyal officers from office.

According to Ukrinform, the British of Defence reported this on social X , citing intelligence data.

"On 21 May 2024, Russian media reported that General-Major Ivan Popov, former commander of the Russian 58th Combined Arms Army (CAA), had been arrested on charges of fraud and corruption related to the sale of military construction materials. Popov was dismissed from his post as commander of the 58th CAA (deployed to the Zaporizhzhia sector in Ukraine) in July 2023 after his private criticism about the competence of Russian defence leadership's decisions relating to the conduct of the war were publicised. Popov subsequently criticised the decision to remove him publicly, describing it as "our senior commander hitting us from the rear, treacherously and vilely beheading the army at the most difficult and tense moment," the ministry said.

It is noted that in a system where corruption is endemic, punishment for it is a political tool rather than an attempt to improve processes.

"There is a long history of the Russian regime using corruption charges, real or invented, to remove or punish internal critics or those who have angered more powerful elite figures. It is likely Popov's arrest is a demonstrative punishment for his perceived disloyalty to his superiors," the agency added.

The Ministry of Defence noted that, according to Russian military observers, Popov was generally considered a highly competent commander and was popular among the Russian military.

"His arrest is likely to further dismay Russian military personnel and reinforce to his peers in senior command positions that loyalty and obedience to the regime and one's superiors is valued more highly than competence and charisma," the ministry added.

