Eid Al-Adha Holiday Set From Sunday, June 16 Through Thursday, June 20

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- Prime Bisher Khasawneh Sunday announced in statement that the Eid al-Adha holiday will start from the morning of Sunday, June 16 through the evening of Thursday, June 20.According to the statement, the services of ministries, official departments, public institutions and bodies, public universities, municipalities, joint service councils, the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) and government-owned companies would be suspended during the holiday.

