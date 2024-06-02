(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The SNS Insider report forecasts that the Electrostatic Precipitator Size will surge from a valuation of USD 7.2 Billion in 2023 to a staggering USD 12.98 Billion by 2031, with a Significant CAGR of 7.63% over the forecast period of 2024-2031. This growth is driven by a growing global focus on improving air quality and mitigating the health hazards associated with air pollution.

Growing Demand for Cleaner Air Propels Market Growth

The Increasing demand for cleaner air, particularly in metropolitan areas with expanding populations. Stringent government regulations mandating stricter emission control measures are further Increase the adoption of electrostatic precipitators across various industries. The market growth is further Driven by the detrimental effects of air pollution on human health. Industrial activities, construction projects, and automobile emissions are significant contributors to air pollution. Electrostatic precipitators offer a dependable solution for capturing harmful pollutants and particulate matter, thereby safeguarding public health, and creating a cleaner environment.

Recent Developments

The electrostatic precipitator market is characterized by continuous innovation and strategic developments.

In 2022, General Electric introduced a pioneering solution geared towards reducing carbon emissions. This initiative involves integrating Selective Catalytic Reduction (SCR) technology, which successfully cuts nitrogen oxide (NOx) and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions by over 90%, exceeding stringent World Bank emission standards.

ProcessBarron, a leading U.S. manufacturer specializing in air and gas handling solutions, established a wholly-owned subsidiary in Toronto, Canada, in 2022. This expansion aims to deliver electrostatic precipitator and air pollution control services, primarily through its Southern Field-Environmental Elements division.

In 2021, FLSmidth and thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG joined forces through the acquisition of thyssenkrupp's mining and mineral processing business. This merger has created a global leader in mining technology, fostering stronger client relationships, broadening product offerings, and enhancing geographic coverage. The acquisition strengthens the company's position in the mining sector, boosting its value proposition across various regions.

Segment Analysis

The report offers a granular analysis of the market across different segments. By technology, dry systems are Projected to dominate the market throughout the forecast period of 2024-2031, due to their cost-effectiveness, superior efficiency, and minimal maintenance requirements. Dry systems excel at removing both large and small particles from gas streams, making them ideal for industries such as cement production, pulp and paper manufacturing, and steel fabrication. The increasing demand for cleaner air and stricter emission regulations are the primary drivers propelling the growth of the dry system segment within the electrostatic precipitator market.

By application, the Power generation industry holds the largest market share. Electrostatic precipitators are widely used by power generation companies worldwide due to their various benefits, including improved performance, improved efficiency in particulate collection, and the ability to effectively manage large volumes of fly ash. The implementation of these systems in thermal power plants and petroleum refineries has accelerated due to the enforcement of stringent environmental regulations and rigorous emission standards.

Impact of Global Events on the Market

The report acknowledges the potential influence of global events on the market's trajectory. The ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the possibility of an economic slowdown are two significant factors that could impact the market, The Russia-Ukraine war's ramifications are multifaceted. the war might lead to fluctuations in energy prices, potentially impacting the operational costs of industries that rely heavily on electrostatic precipitators for emission control. An economic slowdown could decrease market growth by deterring investments in new electrostatic precipitator installations. Companies might prioritize core operations and delay or scale back capital expenditure plans during an economic downturn.

Key Regional Developments

North America is anticipated to contribute significantly to the overall market share. The region is experiencing a surge in exploration and production activities in the crude oil sector. Additionally, manufacturing and processing industries are actively investing in air pollution control solutions, including high-end technology like electrostatic precipitators, to curb pollutant emissions. These factors are expected to drive robust demand for electrostatic precipitators in North America. Asia Pacific region grapples with severe air pollution due to extensive coal-based power generation. This necessitates the adoption of advanced air pollution control solutions such as electrostatic precipitators, drive market growth.

Key Takeaways

