Firefighting Foam Market To Reach USD 6.96 Billion By 2031, Fueled By Rising Industrial Fire Hazards And Environmental Concerns

A recent SNS Insider report reveals that the firefighting foam , valued at USD 5.2 billion in 2023, is projected to reach USD 6.96 billion by 2031, exhibiting a steady CAGR of 3.7% from 2024-2031. This growth trajectory underscores the increasing importance of advanced fire suppression solutions in various industries.

The firefighting foam market's expansion is attributed to several key factors-

Globally operating firms are investing heavily in fire protection systems, particularly automatic suppression systems, to comply with increasingly stringent regulations. Organizations like the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) are extending their standards beyond the US, further driving the adoption of firefighting foam solutions. The frequency of fire incidents, including wildfires fueled by climate change, fuel-based fires, and electrical failures, continues to rise. This alarming trend is a major catalyst for the firefighting foam market's growth. In May 2021, NAFFCO signed an agreement to establish its first US manufacturing site, expanding its global footprint.

Firefighting foam finds extensive use in industries such as oil & gas, automotive, chemical, aviation, marine, mining, and more. Its versatility in extinguishing various types of fires, including fuel-based, wood-based, and electrical fires, is a key driver of demand. The development of firefighting foam with higher expansion ratios, enhanced stability, resistance to high temperatures, and efficient oxygen disruption capabilities is propelling market growth.

Some of the Key Players Included are:

Kerr Fire, Johnson Controls, NAFFCO, Oil technics (Firefighting Products) Ltd., Perimeter Solutions, Angus Fire, Dr. Sthamer, Foamtech Antifire, Eau & Feu, BIOEX, J. F. Ahern Co., Integrated Fire Protection Pvt Ltd., Viking Group Inc., KV Fire Chemical Pvt Ltd., 3F, Buckeye Fire Equipment Company, SFFECO global, Profoam International, Firechem, COFCO India,Dafo Fometec AB, Vintex Fire Protection Pvt. Ltd., Fireade Inc., and Orchidee are some of the affluent competitors with significant market share in the Firefighting Foam Market.

The firefighting foam market presents significant opportunities for growth

Growing awareness of the environmental impact of traditional firefighting foams containing harmful chemicals like PFOS and PFOA is driving demand for eco-friendly alternatives. Ongoing research and development efforts are focused on creating firefighting foams that are not only more effective but also safer for the environment and human health.

In March 2024, Perimeter Solutions is developing an automated fire test system to accelerate research and development in firefighting foam technology.

Rapid industrialization in developing regions is creating a burgeoning demand for fire safety solutions, including firefighting foam.

Recent Developments



In September 2023, Perimeter Solutions ' SOLBERG® 3% MIL-SPEC Synthetic Fluorine-Free Foam (SFFF) became the first of its kind to be added to the Department of Defense Qualified Products List (QPL). In July 2023, Tyco Fire Protection Products announced plans to discontinue fluorinated firefighting foams and transition to non-fluorinated alternatives.

Segment Analysis

By Type, the Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF) segment dominated the market due to its rapid foam formation and effectiveness in suppressing hydrocarbon fuel fires.

By Type:



Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AFFF)

Alcohol Resistant Aqueous Film Forming Foam (AR-AFFF)

Protein Foam (PF)

Synthetic Detergent Foam (Medium and High Expansion) Others

By End-use, the oil & gas segment leads in market share, driven by the high risk of fire incidents in this industry. The chemical industry follows as the second-largest segment, with growing concerns about chemical-related fire hazards fueling demand.

By End-use:



Oil & Gas

Aviation

Marine

Mining Others

Impact of the Global Disruption

The Russia-Ukraine war has indirectly impacted the firefighting foam market by disrupting supply chains and causing fluctuations in raw material prices. The conflict has also led to increased defense spending in some regions, which could potentially boost demand for firefighting foam in military applications.

The global economic slowdown has presented challenges to the market, with some industries scaling back investments in fire safety equipment. However, the essential nature of fire protection and the growing awareness of fire risks are expected to mitigate the impact of the economic slowdown in the long run. For instance, despite economic uncertainties, the aviation industry continues to prioritize fire safety measures due to the catastrophic consequences of aircraft fires. This ongoing demand from critical sectors is expected to sustain market growth even during economic downturns.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2023, driven by rapid industrialization in countries like China and India. The increasing frequency of industrial fires and wildfires in the region is fueling demand for firefighting foam solutions. North America is the second-largest region, with the US and Mexico as major consumers. Rising fire-related accidents and wildfires due to climate change and human negligence are key drivers of regional market growth.

Key Takeaways



The market is expected to witness substantial growth due to increasing fire incidents, stringent regulations, and technological advancements.

Environmental concerns are driving the shift towards eco-friendly firefighting foam alternatives.

The oil & gas and chemical industries are the leading end-users of firefighting foam.

In April 2021, Johnson Controls launched Chemguard NFF 3×3 UL201 Foam Concentrate, a new, patent-pending, non-fluorinated foam technology. The Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown have presented challenges, but the market is expected to remain resilient due to the essential nature of fire protection.

