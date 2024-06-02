Digital Assurance Market Surges As Businesses Prioritize Quality Assurance For Digital Solutions

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)

Digital Assurance Report Scope and Overview

The SNS Insider report indicates that the Digital Assurance Market size was valued at USD 6.14 Billion in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 16.92 Billion by 2031 and grow at a CAGR of 13.51% over the forecast period 2024-2031. Digital assurance goes beyond traditional QA by encompassing various aspects crucial for successful digital transformation. It ensures network capability, optimal performance, interoperability, and enhanced security alongside functional application testing. This shift allows businesses to leverage digital assurance for a more comprehensive approach to digital transformation initiatives.

Furthermore, the market is fueled by the growing demand for seamless customer experiences. Digital assurance, with its omnichannel capabilities, empowers organizations to deliver automated solutions that offer better accessibility, a smoother user experience, and reduced wait times. This focus on customer centricity is a major driver for the market's expansion.

Get a Report Sample of Digital Assurance Market @

Some of the Major Key Players Studied in this Report are:



Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Wipro

Capgemini

Hexaware

Cognizant

Cigniti

Accenture

Micro Focus

Maveric Systems

DXC Technology Company Other Players

-p loading="lazy" decoding="async" class="aligncenter size-large wp-image-103720" src="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Digital-Assurance-Market-1024x536.jpg" alt="Digital Assurance Market Report" width="640" height="335" srcset="https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Digital-Assurance-Market-1024x536.jpg 1024w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Digital-Assurance-Market-300x157.jpg 300w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Digital-Assurance-Market-768x402.jpg 768w, https://evertise.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/05/Digital-Assurance-Market.jpg 1200w" sizes="(max-width: 640px) 100vw, 640px" />

Market Segmentation Analysis

The digital assurance market can be segmented by testing mode (manual testing vs. test automation), testing type (API testing, network testing, performance testing, security testing, etc.), and other parameters.

On the other hand, by testing type, security testing has witnessed significant growth, driven by the increasing concerns surrounding data breaches and cyberattacks. Businesses are increasingly aware that robust security measures are essential for user trust and brand reputation.

Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:

On The Basis of Testing Mode



Manual Testing Test Automation

On The Basis of Testing Type



Application Programming Interface Testing

Network Testing

Performance Testing

Security Testing Others

On The Basis of Technology



Mobile

Cloud

Analytics Social Media

On The Basis of End-Use



BFSI

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing Others

Impact of Global Events

The Russia-Ukraine war has had a multifaceted impact on the digital assurance market. While the immediate effect was a slowdown in IT spending across certain regions, it also triggered a surge in demand for remote work solutions. This has led to a rise in the need for robust digital assurance practices to ensure the security and functionality of remote work platforms.

The potential economic slowdown is another factor to consider. Businesses may tighten their budgets, impacting spending on non-essential services. However, digital assurance can be positioned as a cost-saving tool, streamlining processes and reducing errors. This approach can help mitigate the impact of an economic downturn.

Key Regional Developments

The Asia Pacific region is expected to register significant growth due to the tremendous potential of its economies for digital transformation. Countries like China, India, and Japan are developing niche markets in specific ICT segments. The region is also home to several key players like TCS, Hexaware, and Maveric Systems.

Ask for a Discount @

Recent Developments



In September 2022: Cigniti Technologies, a digital assurance company, collaborated with the non-profit Nirmaan to open a new NICU/SNCU facility in Hyderabad, India. This project demonstrates the application of digital assurance in the healthcare sector. In February 2022: ProArch, a software testing company, acquired Enhops, a US-based provider of cloud consulting and QA services. This highlights the growing consolidation within the digital assurance market as companies seek to expand their service offerings.

Key Takeaways



Digital assurance offers a comprehensive approach to digital transformation, ensuring desired business outcomes alongside functional application testing.

The market is driven by the need for seamless customer experiences, growing security concerns, and the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth due to its rapidly developing economies and focus on digital transformation. This report provides valuable information for businesses seeking to leverage digital assurance solutions to optimize their digital transformation initiatives.

The digital assurance market is poised for continued growth due to several factors. The increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions, growing concerns around data security, and the need for enhanced user experiences will all contribute to market expansion. Additionally, the rise of emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) will further drive market growth by enabling advanced automation and predictive analytics within digital assurance practices.

Table of Contents- Major Key Points



Drivers

Restraints

Opportunities Challenges



Impact of Ukraine- Russia war Impact of Ongoing Recession on Major Economies



Manual Testing Test Automation



Application Programming Interface Testing

Network Testing

Performance Testing

Security Testing Others



Mobile

Cloud

Analytics social media



BFSI

Retail and Ecommerce

Manufacturing Others



Introduction

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Latin America



Competitive Benchmarking

Market Share Analysis Recent Developments

About Us

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.