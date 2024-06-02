(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The Bearings Size is experiencing significant growth due to the Increasing demand for bearings with lower maintenance requirements, higher efficiency, and longer service life. This trend is being driven by the increasing adoption of and advanced machinery across various industries, including automotive, aerospace, and industrial machinery.

The SNS Insider report highlights that the Bearings Market was valued at USD 119.86 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 248.5 Billion by 2031, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.54% over the forecast period 2024-2031.

Download Sample Copy of Repot:

Some of Major Key Players in this Report:



NSK Ltd

Schaeffler AG

JTEKT Corporation

SKF

The Timken Company

NBI Group

NTN Bearing Corporation

RBC Bearings Incorporated

Regal Rexnord Corporation LYC Bearings Corporationand

Market Analysis

The Bearings Market encompasses a diverse range of products catering to various industry needs. High-performance bearings are specifically designed to withstand extreme conditions and demanding environments, offering exceptional reliability, durability, and efficiency. These bearings find application in high-speed machinery, critical systems, and demanding environments where precision and performance are paramount. The high-performance bearings, the industry caters to specialized applications with bearings tailored for specific functionalities. These specialized products include thrust bearings for axial loads, radial bearings for radial loads, spherical roller bearings for misalignment accommodation, and many others. Each bearing is meticulously engineered to deliver optimal performance and longevity in its intended use case.

Innovation is at the forefront of the Bearings Market, with manufacturers constantly striving to improve designs, materials, and manufacturing processes. Advanced technologies such as Computer-Aided Design (CAD) and simulation empower manufacturers to develop highly efficient and reliable bearings, positively impacting the global market share. The rising demand for high-performance bearings has led to the integration of advanced sensor units within these products. These sensor units facilitate the digital monitoring of Important aspects such as axial movement, deceleration, acceleration, rotation speed, and load-carrying capacity. The advent of the Agricultural Internet of Things (IoT) has encouraged the adoption and constant monitoring of connected equipment and machinery, Drive the Bearings Market.

Recent Developments

May 2023, Cognex Corporation unveiled the Advantage 182 vision system, a cutting-edge solution designed to streamline intricate tasks like location identification, classification, and inspection. This system integrates machine vision capabilities, barcode reading functionality, and advanced edge learning technology for comprehensive automation across diverse applications.

April 2023, Cognex Corporation introduced the In-Sight 3800 Vision System, a solution specifically engineered for high-speed production lines. This advanced system boasts a robust array of vision tools, exceptional imaging capabilities, and adaptable software, providing a seamless solution for various inspection applications.

March 2023, Teledyne introduced the Sapera Vision Software Edition 2023-03. Teledyne DALSA's Sapera Vision Software offers reliable features for image acquisition, control, image processing, and artificial intelligence capabilities, empowering the creation, advancement, and implementation of cutting-edge machine vision applications.

Segment Analysis

By Type, Roller bearings dominated the market in 2023, accounting for more than 42% of the revenue share. They are projected to maintain their dominance and emerge as the fastest-growing segment in the coming years due to their ability to reduce rotational friction, support radial and axial loads, and efficiently handle heavy radial loads. Ball bearings, with their lower surface contact and reduced friction, are also anticipated to witness healthy growth, particularly in the automotive sector, owing to their suitability for both four-wheeled and two-wheeled vehicles.

By Application, the Automotive segment hold the largest market share, of more than 47% in 2023. This dominance can be attributed to the high global automotive production volume and the increasing demand for vehicles with technologically advanced features. This trend necessitates the use of instrumented products within vehicles, thereby driving the demand for bearings in the automotive industry. The anticipated growth in the automotive aftermarket segment is expected to Drive the demand for bearings over the forecast period.

Enquiry Before Buy:

Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted supply chains and caused fluctuations in raw material prices, impacting the Bearings Market. The market is also susceptible to economic slowdowns, as it is heavily Depends on industrial production and capital expenditure. the long-term growth prospects remain positive due to the ongoing technological advancements and the increasing demand for high-performance bearings across various industries.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific (APAC) region holds the largest market share, more than 38% in 2023. The rapid expansion of machinery and motor vehicle production in China and India, integrates with a robust aftermarket for industrial equipment and vehicle repair, Drives market growth in APAC. The European market is anticipated to witness favourable growth due to sustained economic development and increased investments. The mature markets such as the U.S., Western Europe, and Japan are experiencing a rebound in motor vehicle production, further bolstering the demand for bearings.

Key Takeaways



This SNS Insider report offers valuable insights into the bearings market, highlighting key trends and prospects.

The market is driven by the increasing demand for bearings with lower maintenance needs, higher efficiency, and longer lifespans. These bearings are crucial for various applications and are propelling market growth.

The industry is constantly innovating, utilizing advanced technologies like CAD and sensor integration to develop superior bearings. Additionally, the production of specialized bearings tailored for specific applications caters to diverse industry needs. The bearings market is expected to witness significant growth over the coming years, driven by factors like rising automation, increasing demand for high-performance vehicles, and the burgeoning agricultural IoT sector.

Buy Complete Report:

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Our staff is dedicated to giving our clients reliable information, and with expertise working in the majority of industrial sectors, we're proud to be recognized as one of the world's top market research firms. We can quickly design and implement pertinent research programs, including surveys and focus groups, and we have the resources and competence to deal with clients in practically any company sector.

Contact Us:

Akash Anand – Head of Business Development & Strategy

...

Phone: +1-415-230-0044 (US) | +91-7798602273 (IND)