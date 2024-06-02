EMI Shielding Market To Cross USD 11.10 Billion By 2031 Driven By Surging Demand For 5G And Consumer Electronics

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The SNS Insider report forecasts the EMI Shielding Size to reach USD 11.10 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2024-2031. This growth is attributed to the exponential rise in electronic devices and stringent regulations mandating EMI shielding across various industries.

Growing Demand for EMI Shielding Solutions

The Increasing demand for consumer electronics packed with intricate components susceptible to EMI disruption is a key driver. The rapid advancements in 5G technology necessitate robust EMI shielding to ensure seamless signal transmission and network performance. Stringent government regulations in automotive, consumer electronics, and telecom industries Drives market growth. As industries modernize and rely heavily on electronic equipment, the risk of EMI disrupting Important operations escalates. EMI shielding safeguards machinery from such disruptions, ensuring uninterrupted functionality and data security. The growing industrialization and proliferation of electronic devices are significant growth drivers. The limitations associated with traditional shielding methods, such as metal casings create challenges in miniaturizing modern electronics. The report also explores potential opportunities presented by advancements in materials science and the development of lightweight, high-performance shielding solutions.

Top Companies Featured in EMI Shielding Market Report:

– 3M Company

– Henkel Corporation

– Kitagawa Industries

– Leader Tech

– PPG Industries

– SCHAFFNER HOLDING

– ETS-Lindgren

– KGS

– Laird PLC

– PARKER HANNIFIN

– RTP Company

Recent Developments

– September 2023, Henkel introduced the Bergquist Gap Pad TGP EMI4000, a silicone-free EMI shielding thermal gap pad with high thermal conductivity (4W/mK) and effectiveness up to 77 GHz frequencies.

– May 2023, PPG Industries Inc. announced a USD 44 million investment to expand its powder coating production facilities, catering to the rising demand for eco-friendly EMI shielding solutions.

– April 2023, Nolato AB acquired P&P Technology, a UK-based company specializing in electronic shielding solutions, to strengthen its market presence and product portfolio.

EMI Shielding Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY INDUSTRY



Consumer electronics

Automotive

Aerospace

Telecom & IT

Healthcare Others

The consumer electronics segment dominates the market due to the miniaturization and growing sophistication of electronic devices. These devices house sensitive components vulnerable to EMI, necessitating advanced shielding solutions. The radiation shielding segment is projected to lead by method owing to its versatility, effectiveness, and cost-efficiency. Radiation-based methods offer exceptional shielding capabilities across diverse materials and applications.

BY MATERIAL



EMI shielding tapes & laminates

Conductive coatings & paints

Conductive polymers

Metal shielding EMI/EMC filters

BY METHOD



Conduction Radiation

Impact of Global Disruptions

The Russia-Ukraine war has disrupted the availability of raw materials, impacting production costs and lead times in the EMI shielding market. The economic slowdown creates to budgetary constraints, potentially hindering investments in new technologies and infrastructure projects requiring EMI shielding solutions. Reduced consumer spending due to an economic slowdown could lead to lower demand for EMI-shielded consumer electronics, impacting market growth.

Regional Analysis

North America region is a leader in R&D activities across space exploration, healthcare, and defence, holds a significant market share. The U.S. healthcare sector's projected growth due to growing population and disposable income increase will drive demand for EMI shielding in medical equipment. Asia Pacific, driven by the presence of Various electronics manufacturers and rapid industrialization, is the fastest-growing market. China's growing consumer electronics and automotive industries are key growth drivers in the region.

Key Takeaways



The report provides a comprehensive analysis of market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

It explores the impact of current trends such as 5G technology and stringent regulations on EMI shielding adoption.

The report offers insights into segment-specific growth dynamics and identifies potential opportunities in the market. It analyses the impact of global disruptions such as the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdown on the EMI Shielding Market.

Table of Content – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Dynamics

4. Impact Analysis

5. Value Chain Analysis

6. Porter's 5 forces model

7. PEST Analysis

8. EMI Shielding Market Segmentation, By Material

9. EMI Shielding Market Segmentation, By Method

10. EMI Shielding Market Segmentation, By Industry

11. Regional Analysis

12. Company Profile

13. Competitive Landscape

14. USE Cases and Best Practices

15. Conclusion

Continued....

