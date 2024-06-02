Industrial Sensors Market To Cross USD 50 Billion, At A CAGR Of 8.93% By 2031 Driven By Industry 4.0 And Iiot Adoption

(MENAFN- Evertise Digital)





The global Industrial Sensors Size is driven by the increasing adoption of 4.0 and the Internet of Things (IIoT) in manufacturing. These technologies Depend heavily on real-time data collection, and industrial sensors excel at gathering vast amounts of data from various points within production processes. This data, encompassing parameters Such as temperature, pressure, vibration, and flow, empowers manufacturers to gain valuable insights into process performance, identify potential issues, and optimize operations. Predictive maintenance is another key benefit of sensor implementation. By continuously monitoring equipment health, sensors enable proactive maintenance strategies that prevent costly downtime and breakdowns. Furthermore, machine learning algorithms can analyse sensor data to predict failures and schedule maintenance interventions before they disrupt production.

Growing Demand and Market Opportunities

The SNS Insider report forecasts the Industrial Sensors Market Size to reach USD 50 Billion by 2031, reflecting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.93% over the 2024-2031 period. This growth is Driven by several factors beyond Industry 4.0 and IIoT adoption. Promising government regulations that encourage the use of industrial sensors are contributing to market expansion. the high initial cost of sensors presents a significant challenge, particularly for cost-sensitive applications. R&D activities for developing new sensor technologies incur substantial costs, hindering the participation of cash-strapped small and medium-sized sensor manufacturers. The burgeoning adoption of smart sensors across Various industries presents significant opportunities for market growth. Smart sensors, equipped with advanced processing capabilities, offer functionalities beyond basic data collection. They can analyse and interpret data on-board, enabling faster decision-making and improved process control. This trend is expected to propel the industrial sensors market forward during the forecast period.

Top Companies Featured in Industrial Sensors Market Report:

– Honeywell International

– Rockwell Automation

– Texas Instruments

– Panasonic Corporation

– TE Connectivity

– Amphenol Corporation

– Bosch Sensortec

– STMicroelectronics

– Siemens

– Dwyer Instruments

Recent Developments

– October 2023, Rockwell Automation acquired Clearpath Robotics Inc., including the industrial division OTTO Motors, which specializes in autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) for industrial applications. This acquisition strengthens Rockwell's position in simplifying and transforming material handling within manufacturing plants by providing end-to-end production logistics solutions.

– January 2023, Dwyer Instruments, LLC introduced the Series PI piston in-line variable area flowmeters. These patented spring-loaded piston flowmeters cater to applications such as cooling water monitoring, plastic injection molding coolant control, oil and gas measurement, and lubricant flow control.

– March 2022, Rockwell Automation showcased its industrial automation and digital transformation solutions at MODEX 2022, emphasizing their commitment to helping -customers achieve smarter, more connected, and productive operations.

– March 2022, Honeywell International Inc. launched a new high-performance, miniature, and rugged accelerometer (MV60) designed for aerospace and defense applications. This micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) accelerometer also holds potential for industrial and marine applications requiring high-precision navigation-grade accelerometers.

Industrial Sensors Industry Segmentation as Follows:

BY SENSOR TYPE



Position Sensors

Gas Sensors

Pressure Sensors

Level Sensors

Temperature Sensors

Humidity & Moisture Sensors

Flow Sensors

Image Sensors Force Sensors

By sensor type, the level sensor segment is anticipated to hold the largest market share throughout the forecast period. Level sensors play a critical role in ensuring process control and safety across various industries. They provide accurate and real-time data on liquid, solid, and granular material levels within tanks, reactors, and other vessels. This data is instrumental in maintaining consistent levels, optimizing production efficiency, and minimizing waste. Additionally, level sensors are generally easy to install and integrate into existing systems, further driving their widespread adoption.

BY INDUSTRY



Process Discrete

By industry, the discrete industry segment currently holds the largest market share due to the rapid expansion of the automotive and electronics industries globally. Industrial sensors provide manufacturers with real-time insights into machine performance, enabling proactive identification and resolution of potential issues. The process industry segment is forecast to exhibit the fastest growth rate owing to the increasing adoption of various sensors, including gas sensors, chemical sensors, flow sensors, and level sensors, across oil and gas, chemical, mining, and other process industries.

BY TYPE



Contact Non-contact

Impact of Global Events

The Russia Ukraine war has results price hikes for raw materials, impacting the production and cost of industrial sensors. the war has diverted resources and investments away from industrial automation projects, potentially hindering market growth in the short term. Economic slowdowns can lead to decreased demand for industrial goods, which can trickle down and impact the demand for industrial sensors used in manufacturing processes. The report suggests that companies may delay investments in new sensor technologies during economic downturns, potentially slowing market growth.

Key Takeaways



The SNS Insider report on the industrial sensors market provides valuable insights for stakeholders.

Rising demand for real-time data and predictive maintenance solutions is Driving market growth.

The report offers a detailed segmentation analysis of the market by sensor type, application, and industry.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the leading regional market. The report acknowledges potential challenges due to global events such as the Russia-Ukraine war and economic slowdowns.

