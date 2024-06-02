RAKEZ Empowers Its Clients To Participate In Ras Al Khaimah's Transformational Journey

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) , in collaboration with Al Marjan and Alec, a leading contracting company, hosted a strategic supplier introduction and networking session as part of its monthly community event series. This event showcased RAKEZs ongoing commitment to nurturing and supporting the business environment within the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah. It aimed to integrate the economic zone's clients in the building and into the emirate's infrastructural transformation, ensuring they benefit from ongoing development projects, including the landmark Wynn Resorts.

Participants at RAKEZs latest networking event for clients in the building and construction sector

The latest gathering brought together over 30 companies from its industrial parks representing sectors such as MEP, Facades, Steel, Secondary Steel, Gypsums, Marble, Stone, Granite, Ceramics, Lighting and Landscape. The event served as an excellent matchmaking platform for contractors and suppliers to explore collaborative opportunities for projects in Ras Al Khaimah and across the UAE.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, "Our commitment to our clients extends far beyond business set-up and after-service support. Each event in our monthly series exemplifies our mission to transform Ras Al Khaimah into a premier business hub, both regionally and internationally. We are dedicated to fostering a thriving community where businesses can connect, grow, and succeed."

Jallad added, "With close to key 30 development projects by Marjan and RAK Properties underway and in the pipeline and the massive infrastructural boost planned for Al Hamra Sector 6, RAK Central and RAKEZ's business and industrial parks, companies catering to the construction sector have limitless opportunities ahead of them."

The positive response from attendees highlighted the event's success, with many thrilled to be part of the networking opportunity. Bond Chem Managing Director Mohammad Kalim Golandaz said, "This exclusive networking event for suppliers truly reflects RAKEZ's dedication to prioritising local manufacturers. By giving precedence to local businesses, RAKEZ is not only promoting economic growth but also empowering the community and contributing to its long-term prosperity. I thank the team for championing the interests of local businesses and look forward to continuing our collaboration and witnessing the positive impact of such initiatives on the economic landscape of Ras Al Khaimah."

Similarly, H.B. Fuller Business Manager Yasir Aman said, "We appreciate and eagerly anticipate RAKEZ events, as they provide an excellent platform for us to showcase our skills and highlight our products' strengths. These opportunities allow us to engage, connect, and grow."

Earlier this year, RAKEZ successfully conducted similar networking gatherings for sectors such as packaging, trading, and logistics, drawing dozens of clients to exchange ideas and scout for potential business opportunities.