Ras Al Khaimah Ruler Inaugurates Glass Technology's AED 350 Million Manufacturing Facility

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, UAE Supreme Council Member and of Ras Al Khaimah, inagurated Glass Technology's solar glass facility in Al Ghail, Ras Al Khaimah.

Glass Technology set up its massive facility spanning approximately 113,000 m2 with a total investment of AED 350 million to boost its global reach. It is set to produce specialised solar glass for around 5.5 million solar modules annually for the European market and is expected to create 200 new jobs in the emirate.

Glass Technology Manager Leonid Schumacher said, "We chose Ras Al Khaimah for our operations for its safe and stable environment, which is critical for our sophisticated manufacturing processes. The availability of natural gas at reasonable costs, excellent infrastructure, and ease of access to essential raw materials within the region were key factors in our decision. Furthermore, the ease of getting foreign workers and specialists to the country was another important reason why we came to Ras Al Khaimah. Our set-up here was swift and the RAKEZ team was incredibly supportive, going above and beyond to assist us, which made the whole process smoother."

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, "RAKEZ is delighted to welcome Glass Technology to our robust industrial sector and Ras Al Khaimah's growing international glass cluster, which includes Guardian Glass, Saverglass, Sejal Glass, Arc, and Future Architectural Glass. Their presence enriches our high-tech manufacturing base and aligns perfectly with our drive toward sustainable industry and innovation. The company's presence amplifies our commitment to fostering eco-friendly technologies and showcases the supportive business ecosystem RAKEZ offers for ambitious global enterprises."

Looking ahead, Glass Technology FZ-LLC has ambitious plans for expansion, including the potential addition of a second furnace to boost production capacity significantly. This plan is in line with their strategy to scale operations and explore new markets, ensuring long-term growth and sustainability.