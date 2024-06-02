We Are Into Growth And Not Competition, Says Roman Shimansky From Yango Play At The Arab Media Forum

(MENAFN- NewsVoir) Yango Play participated in the Arab Forum, showcasing its commitment to growth and collaboration within the entertainment industry. This innovative forum, held under the directives of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime of the UAE, and of Dubai, is part of the larger Arab Media Summit. It attracted over 4,000 experts to discuss advancements and innovations in media. The first AI-powered entertainment super app, integrates streaming, music, mini-games, and Yasmina, an AI-based Arabic voice assistant with a human-like touch, Yasmina, aims to revolutionize user engagement and set new standards in personalized digital entertainment by adapting content and recommendations to individual tastes and cultural preferences, leading the way in transforming the entertainment landscape in the Middle East.

Roman Shimansky, MENA Region Business Director at Yango Play

At the forum, Roman Shimansky, MENA Region Business Director at Yango Play, alongside industry leaders such as Mohamed Al Mulla, CEO of Dubai Media, and Nasser Almomen, CEO of SHASHA, engaged in a panel discussion on " Streaming and the Future of Entertainment ". The panel delved into the evolving media and entertainment landscape in the Middle East, which is currently valued at USD 41.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 59.10 billion by 2029, growing at a CAGR of 9.41%. They also shed light on topics such as the evolving landscape of the media and entertainment industry in the region, the impact of streaming services, and the significant role of localized Arabic content and AI in shaping future media consumption.



"The media and entertainment landscape in the Middle East is marked by a rapid technological adoption and an increasing demand for digital media. At Yango Play, we are not just adapting to these changes; were leading them. Our use of advanced AI like Yasmina and our music feature My Vibe (Ajwaii) helps us deliver a uniquely personalized experience that resonates deeply with our audience, particularly in the Arabic-speaking regions. Our focus isn't on competing in the market; instead, we are committed to growth by fostering a culture of innovation and inclusivity that supports the industry, the local talent, and enhances the digital entertainment experience for all. With the current penetration of digital and streaming platforms at just 4% in the region, the opportunity for growth is immense. Our aim is to expand and enhance technology and content across the region, contributing significantly to the growth of talent within the industry. Competition for us is a catalyst, not a hindrance, helping to drive our progress and innovation," Roman said.



He also emphasized the company's commitment to the local culture and talent, "Residents of Arabic-speaking countries have a profound attachment to their culture and show keen interest in national content, including music, movies, and series. With our innovative technologies and experience in the entertainment industry, Yango Play enriches the users' lives by offering high-quality, culturally resonant entertainment. Were also focused on empowering the Arab youth by providing platforms for them to tell their untold stories, fostering a two-way dialogue that reflects our commitment to growth rather than mere competition."



As the industry continues to evolve, Yango Play remains at the forefront, integrating AI and other technologies to influence content creation, distribution, and consumption, and ensuring they remain at the cutting edge of the digital entertainment landscape.



Yango Play, an all-in-one entertainment super app, is a pioneering AI-powered entertainment service that combines video, music streaming, and mini-games into a single platform. Launched in the GCC, it offers a seamless and comprehensive entertainment experience. Subscribers enjoy a vast selection of video content, including beloved classics and exclusive new releases, spanning movies and TV series from the Middle East, Turkey, and Hollywood, all presented ad-free and in high quality. Additionally, the app features an innovative music stream that personalizes recommendations to match user preferences, blending international hits with regional favourites.

