(MENAFN) Italy has firmly stated that its prohibits the use of its weapons by Ukraine to conduct long-range strikes on targets deep inside Russia. This declaration comes amidst differing opinions among member states regarding Ukraine's use of long-range missiles against Russian territory.



Italian Defense Guido Crosetto cited a specific article of Italy's constitution that outlines conditions for the use of the nation's weapons. He emphasized that while the weapons could be utilized for Ukraine's defense, including striking Russians within Ukrainian territory, they cannot be deployed on the territory of another country.



Similarly, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani reiterated Italy's stance, stating that it is impossible for their weapons to be utilized outside of Ukraine. He clarified that Italy's focus is on defending Ukraine, rather than engaging in direct confrontation with Russia.



Tajani also emphasized Italy's commitment to supporting Ukraine by offering additional weapons, although the country has no plans to deploy troops to the region.



These statements contrast with the views expressed by some other NATO members, who have voiced support for Ukraine's right to defend itself, including the option to strike legitimate military targets inside Russia. However, Italy's adherence to its constitutional principles underscores its cautious approach towards military involvement in the conflict between Ukraine and Russia.

