Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Region: Two Women Injured, 7 Houses Damaged In Past Day

The Russian shelling of the Kharkiv region on June 1 left two women and caused damage to infrastructure facilities, outbuildings and seven houses.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, reported this on Telegram, according to Ukrinform.

"At 20:50 in Perovske village of the Bohodukhiv district, three private houses were damaged as a result of mortar shelling. At 20:40, the occupiers shelled Ivashky village with artillery. As a result, three houses, outbuildings, and power lines were damaged. At 13:50 – the shelling of Chaikivka village of the Kharkiv district with guided aerial bombs. A private house was damaged. Two women were injured," wrote Syniehubov.

Earlier, Bohuslavka village came under MLRS attacks from the direction of Russia's Belgorod. A warehouse was damaged.

At 11:30, an outbuilding caught fire in Petropavlivka village of the Kupiansk district.

In Kharkiv, emergency rescue operations ended at the site of a five-story residential building that was destroyed on the night of May 31. The Russian attack killed nine people and injured 26 more.

As Ukrinform reported, the Kharkiv region's police identified all the victims of the Russian shelling that took place on May 31.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov / Telegram