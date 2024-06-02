Media reports Pentagon unlocks ammunition plant to provide for Ukraine

(MENAFN) In a significant development amidst the ongoing conflict between Ukraine and Russia, the US military has inaugurated a state-of-the-art ammunition factory aimed at bolstering Ukraine's arsenal with artillery shells, as reported by Reuters on Wednesday. The establishment of this factory forms part of a broader strategic initiative by the Pentagon to modernize its industrial infrastructure and enhance support for Ukraine in its efforts to counter Russia's military advances.



Located in Mesquite, Texas, the newly operational facility represents the Pentagon's first major arms plant constructed since the outset of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022, as highlighted by the New York Times. Constructed from the ground up in a remarkable ten-month timeframe, the plant is a testament to the collaborative efforts between the United States and a Turkish arms manufacturer, signaling a concerted commitment to fortifying Ukraine's defensive capabilities.



Expected to consist of three production lines upon completion, the Mesquite factory is slated to churn out approximately 30,000 steel shells monthly, specifically tailored for the 155-millimeter howitzers utilized by Ukrainian forces. With ambitions to scale up production, the facility aims to contribute substantially to the Pentagon's target output of 100,000 shells per month by late 2025, significantly augmenting Ukraine's ammunition reserves.



The endeavor underscores the urgency and gravity of the situation on the ground, with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg previously highlighting Ukraine's formidable artillery usage, surpassing the manufacturing capacities of Western allies. However, amid escalating tensions and Russia's territorial gains in Donbass and Kharkov Region, questions loom over the efficacy of Western support in bridging the gap between Ukraine's defensive requirements and Russia's formidable military capabilities.



Military experts, such as Michael Kofman from the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, caution that even with substantial aid from NATO countries, Ukraine may still face challenges in outpacing Russia's manufacturing capabilities. As geopolitical tensions escalate and the conflict intensifies, the inauguration of the Mesquite ammunition factory symbolizes a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to support Ukraine and uphold its territorial integrity amidst growing threats from Russia's aggressive incursions.

MENAFN02062024000045015687ID1108285498