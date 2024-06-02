(MENAFN) Recent reports indicating that Ukraine has targeted Russia’s early ballistic missile warning stations have caused considerable unease among American supporters, as detailed by the Washington Post on Wednesday. Ukrainian sources have asserted that two operations were conducted against Russian long-range facilities crucial for detecting intercontinental ballistic missile launches. The Russian Defense has remained silent on these claims. However, evidence circulating online appears to confirm that at least one of the resulted in damage.



In a statement issued on Saturday, Senator Dmitry Rogozin, the former head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos, suggested that Moscow should hold the United States accountable if Ukraine indeed carried out these attacks. Rogozin stated, “Washington has hired a reckless bandit, who is trying to damage a key element of our system of strategic nuclear forces combat control.” This remark underscores the gravity with which Russian officials view the situation.



A US official, speaking anonymously to the Washington Post, expressed significant concern over the news. The official highlighted the potential perception in Moscow that its deterrent capabilities were being targeted, a development that could have far-reaching implications. They emphasized that the radar sites in question had not been involved in supporting Russia’s ongoing military actions against Ukraine.



The two radar facilities reportedly targeted are located near Armavir in the Krasnodar Region and near Orsk in the Orenburg Region. The Orsk facility, in particular, is responsible for monitoring airspace over the Middle East and China. A Ukrainian official, also speaking to the newspaper, justified the attacks by asserting that Russia had repurposed these capabilities to support its war efforts against Ukraine. By disabling these radar stations, Ukraine aims to disrupt Russia’s ability to monitor Ukrainian military activities, especially those involving drones and missiles.



These developments reflect the escalating complexities and the increasing risks associated with the ongoing conflict, highlighting the broader geopolitical ramifications and the delicate balance of strategic military capabilities. The situation continues to be closely monitored by international observers, with significant attention on how it might influence future engagements and diplomatic relations.

