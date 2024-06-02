Israeli forces detain 20 Palestinians in occupied West Bank amid escalating tensions

(MENAFN) Amid escalating tensions in the occupied West Bank, the Israeli conducted a series of raids on Saturday, resulting in the detention of at least 20 Palestinians from various areas.



According to a joint statement issued by the Commission of Detainees’ Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner Society, the recent mark a significant uptick in the number of Palestinians detained by Israeli forces since Oct. 7, 2023, now totaling 8,975 individuals.



The arrests primarily targeted cities such as Jenin, Nablus, Qalqilya, Bethlehem, Hebron, and Jerusalem, underscoring the widespread nature of the Israeli military's operations across the region.



Allegations of brutality and property damage have surfaced alongside the arrests, with reports indicating that Israeli forces subjected Palestinians to beatings and abuse while causing destruction to their homes and belongings.



Tensions in the West Bank have remained palpable following Israel's military offensive against the Gaza Strip, which was launched in response to a cross-border attack by a Palestinian resistance group Hamas on Oct. 7.



Since the onset of the conflict, casualties have continued to mount, with at least 519 Palestinians killed and nearly 5,000 others sustaining injuries due to Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, as reported by the Health Ministry.



The situation has drawn international scrutiny, with Israel facing accusations of "genocide" at the International Court of Justice. In a recent ruling, the court ordered Tel Aviv to immediately cease its operations in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza that has become a focal point for displaced Palestinians seeking refuge amidst the ongoing violence.

MENAFN02062024000045015839ID1108285456