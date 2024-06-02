World Bank, Turkey collaborate on USD400M climate resilient forests project

(MENAFN) The World and Turkey have jointly launched the USD400 million Turkey Climate Resilient Forests Project, aiming to enhance the country's capacity to protect its people and forests from the growing threat of wildfires. Highlighting Turkey's vulnerability to climate change-driven disasters such as floods, wildfires, storms, and landslides, the World Bank emphasized the urgency of bolstering resilience against these hazards. In 2021, Turkey witnessed unprecedented wildfires in its southern and western regions, underscoring the critical need for proactive measures to mitigate such risks.



The newly-initiated project is set to assist the Turkish government in enhancing wildfire management, focusing on improving the resilience of forests and communities against wildfires and the escalating impacts of climate change. Targeting 14 provinces deemed most at risk for wildfires, which collectively accommodate 20 million people, the project aims to safeguard livelihoods that depend on forest resources.



Bekir Karacabey, Director General of the General Directorate of Forestry (OGM) under Turkey's Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry, expressed Turkey's commitment to leading efforts in modernizing forest fire management. He emphasized Turkey's pioneering role in adopting advanced technologies and holistic approaches to prevent and suppress wildfires, positioning the country as a global exemplar of innovation and resilience in forest and community protection.



Humberto Lopez, World Bank Country Director for Turkey, reiterated the institution's dedication to proactive climate adaptation action and resilience-building. He underscored the significance of collaborative efforts between the World Bank and Turkey in addressing the multifaceted challenges posed by climate change.



In addition to the Turkey Climate Resilient Forests Project, the World Bank has partnered with Turkey on other initiatives, including the Resilient Landscape Integration Project and the Turkey Earthquake, Floods, and Wildfires Emergency Reconstruction Project. These endeavors aim to promote disaster and climate resilience at the municipal level and reduce wildfire hazards, further underscoring the importance of concerted efforts in building resilience and safeguarding communities against climate-related risks.

