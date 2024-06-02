(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) 31 May, 2024, Bengaluru: WiredScore, the global leader in rating digital connectivity and smart technology in real estate, today announced its expansion into India, marking a significant milestone in its growth across the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region. Already established in Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, New Zealand, and Thailand, WiredScore's launch in India underscores its commitment to enhancing building infrastructure in the APAC market and its desire to support India’s economic growth as an attractive global hub for the world’s largest companies.



As part of the launch, the company has named leading real estate owners, developers and investors such as Brookfield Properties, Hines, DLF, DNR Group, House of Hiranandani and Prestige among the first in India to have begun pursuing building certifications from WiredScore across their portfolios.



Notably, Prestige Group has embarked on WiredScore certification for six of its newest projects including Prestige Technostar in Bengaluru, Prestige AlphaTech in Pune, and Prestige Skytech in Hyderabad. In addition, Hines and its partners DLF and DNR Group are pursuing both the WiredScore and SmartScore certifications for their properties Atrium Place in Gurugram, and DNR Altitude and DNR Uptown in Bengaluru, respectively. Similarly, Brookfield Properties and House of Hiranandani are pursuing both WiredScore and SmartScore certifications for Ecoworld in Bengaluru, and Centaurus, a commercial development in Hiranandani Estate, Thane, respectively.



These strong partnerships add to WiredScore’s international repertoire of leading landlord and developer clients, who remain dedicated to constructing and maintaining best-in-class smart buildings globally. These include British Land, Blackstone, Landsec, Boston Properties, Lendlease, Keppel, and Swire Properties.



Commenting on the launch, Thomasin Crowley, Vice President Asia Pacific at WiredScore, said: "Our entry into India is a crucial step in our APAC expansion, driven by the growing demand from office occupiers for sustainable and resilient infrastructure. We are delighted to bring our expertise and certifications to India and we are proud to be working with some of the most forward-thinking owners and developers in this exciting market to help forward improvements in India’s infrastructure.”



“India's thriving real estate market offers immense opportunities to integrate technology into workplaces, enhancing value and fostering economic growth. We look forward to working with local partners to create a more connected and sustainable office environment that’s attractive to leading global occupiers."



The expansion is part of WiredScore’s broader strategy to address the growing demand for smart building infrastructure in global markets. Since its Australia launch in 2019, WiredScore has rapidly increased its influence in the APAC region, opening its regional headquarters in Singapore in March 2022. To date, the company has awarded more than 315 WiredScore and SmartScore certifications across 243 buildings in the region, representing over 101 million square feet of commercial real estate space.



As one of the first companies in India to embrace WiredScore's certification, Managing Director Development at Hines India, Monish Krishna, said, "Hines India is proud to be associated with WiredScore, emphasizing our commitment to creating future-proof and smart buildings. This commitment further reinforces our ongoing efforts to enhance our properties' technological infrastructure, ensuring they meet the highest standards of connectivity and digital capabilities. By setting the benchmark for smart office developments in India, we aim to provide exceptional environments that adapt to the evolving needs of our tenants and the broader community."



“As part of our commitment to delivering an exceptional occupier experience, our Grade A office building, Centaurus, is now undergoing WiredScore and SmartScore certification. Communication infrastructure is the backbone of any business, and the reliability, security, and scalability of communication infrastructure in House of Hiranandani’s commercial office buildings is a key differentiator for our occupiers’ businesses. We’re pleased to be able to adopt the global design standards associated with WiredScore and SmartScore certifications to benchmark our assets against world leaders,” said Joseph Martin, CIO, House of Hiranandani.



Furthermore, Shantanu Chakraborty, Chief Operating Officer, Brookfield Properties India, said, “We are delighted to partner with WiredScore and welcome them to India. This collaboration underscores our commitment to investing in advanced infrastructure and smart amenities. At Brookfield Properties, digital connectivity and cutting-edge technology are vital to creating sustainable ecosystems. We will continue to enhance our workplace solutions and tenant programs to meet the evolving needs of our occupiers. We wish WiredScore success in India.”



“We are future-proofing our offices by integrating new age proptech to improve the connectivity experience for our occupiers and enhance the value of our assets. Our partnership with WiredScore underpins the fourth dimension of our strategy, Technology, which sits alongside Green, Wellness, and Safety. Through our commitment to technology excellence, we endeavor to provide a seamless technology experience for all, ensuring our workplaces stay ahead of the latest advancements, and we remain connected to our occupier’s needs,” added Juggy Marwaha, CEO, Prestige Group.



WiredScore is also collaborating with top Indian real estate and professional services firms through its Accredited Professional program, including Aeon Integrated Building Design Consultants, CBRE, Ecofirst Services – A TATA Enterprise, Environmental Design Solutions, Hines, JLL, Nagarro, nhance and Sagacity. The program trains professionals to assess and elevate the digital connectivity and smart capabilities of buildings, ensuring a standardised approach to smart infrastructure globally.



WiredScore offers two certifications: WiredScore and SmartScore. WiredScore certification is the global digital connectivity rating scheme, working with real estate owners and developers to assess, improve, benchmark and promote their buildings. SmartScore certification defines what smart buildings are, and how to build them, allowing real estate owners and developers around the world to understand, improve and communicate the user functionality and technological foundations of their assets.





MENAFN02062024005232011781ID1108285264