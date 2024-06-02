PM Narendra Modi To Hold 7 Meetings, Session To Review Agenda For 100 Day Program Today

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Prime Narendra Modi will on Sunday hold at least seven meetings on wide range of topics will hold the first meeting to review post cyclone situation, especially in the states of northeast that, Modi will hold a meeting to review the heatwave situation in the country Prime Minister will also hold a meeting to review the preparations to celebrate World Environment Day, which falls on June 5, at a large scaleLater in the day, Modi will hold a long brain-storming session to review the agenda for 100 day program Minister set in motion the exercise to prepare the 100-day agenda for the new government, even before starting his campaign for Lok Sabha elections to reports, Modi has already told top bureaucrats that tough decision will be taken in the historic third term of his government.

The majority of exit polls on Saturday projected 350 plus seats for BJP-led NDA government.

Three exit polls have predicted that NDA will cross 400 seat mark.



