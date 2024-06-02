Rolling Blackouts Possible Throughout Ukraine On Sunday - Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In all regions of Ukraine on Sunday, June 2, from 01:00 to 05:00 and from 19:00 to 24:00, electricity consumption caps will be in place for household and industrial consumers.
Ukrenergo announced this on facebook , reports Ukrinform.
In case those caps are exceeded, regional power distribution companies may apply hourly shutdown schedules. Read also:
Two Ukrainian HPPs
suffer critical damage in latest Russian strikes - operator
No energy consumption cap is introduced for critical infrastructure facilities.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 1, blackout schedules were in effect from 18:00 to 24:00 throughout Ukraine.
MENAFN02062024000193011044ID1108285223
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.