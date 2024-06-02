Rolling Blackouts Possible Throughout Ukraine On Sunday - Ukrenergo

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In all regions of Ukraine on Sunday, June 2, from 01:00 to 05:00 and from 19:00 to 24:00, electricity consumption caps will be in place for household and industrial consumers.

Ukrenergo announced this on , reports Ukrinform.

In case those caps are exceeded, regional power distribution companies may apply hourly shutdown schedules.

No consumption cap is introduced for critical infrastructure facilities.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on June 1, blackout schedules were in effect from 18:00 to 24:00 throughout Ukraine.