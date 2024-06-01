90% Of 2023 Economic Modernisation Vision Goals Achieved - Gov't

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The completion rate of priorities in the Executive Programme for Public Sector Modernisation reached 90 per cent of the approved targets for 2023, the Public Sector Modernisation unit at the Prime announced on Saturday

The unit added that 45 per cent of services had been digitised and automated, encompassing 1,077 services, deploying 5G services in four governorates, and operating three government service centres.

The unit also announced the establishment of the Public Service and Administration Commission and the initiation of a programme aimed at fortifying institutional culture, slated for implementation across 50 ministries and government departments this year.

It also highlighted the legislative reforms achieved by the ministry, including the issuance of the Investment Environment Law, approval of the general investment policy, and the issuance of the Public-Private Partnership Law.

The unit also delineated the prominent features of the work priorities for 2024, consisting of 51 objectives spanning government services, procedural enhancements, digitisation, organisational structuring, governance, policy formulation, institutional culture, human resources and legislative endeavours.

It also highlighted the priorities of the Economic Modernisation Vision for 2024, including boosting public-private sector cooperation, expanding the investment map to generate new investment prospects and implementing investment promotion strategies to attract more investments while empowering existing ones.