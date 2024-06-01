International Sex Workers' Day 2024: Know Date, History, Significance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Sex Workers' Day, observed annually on June 2, highlights the challenging conditions faced by sex workers worldwide. Originating from a 1975 protest in Lyon, France, this day raises awareness about exploitation, health risks, and the need for respectful, safe working environments. It fosters global conversations and advocacy for their rights and well-being
In 1975, 100 sex workers gathered at Saint-Nizier Church in Lyon, France, to protest exploitation and poor working conditions
The gathering led to a media campaign that highlighted the grievances and demands of sex workers
An eight-day strike ensued, demanding reopened hotels, an end to police brutality, and investigation into sex worker murders
Although no immediate reforms occurred, the event sparked broader movements across Europe and the UK
Sex workers face significant health risks and exploitation, making awareness and advocacy crucial
The day emphasizes ensuring respect, healthy conditions, and support for sex workers worldwide
