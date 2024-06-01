International Sex Workers' Day 2024: Know Date, History, Significance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Sex Workers' Day, observed annually on June 2, highlights the challenging conditions faced by sex workers worldwide. Originating from a 1975 protest in Lyon, France, this day raises awareness about exploitation, risks, and the need for respectful, safe working environments. It fosters global conversations and advocacy for their rights and well-being

International Sex Workers' Day raises awareness about sex workers' challenges, stemming from a 1975 protest in France. It advocates for their health, safety, and rights globally

International Sex Workers' Day is observed annually on June 2, with the 2024 observance falling on a Sunday

The day raises awareness about the health and working conditions faced by sex workers globally

In 1975, 100 sex workers gathered at Saint-Nizier Church in Lyon, France, to protest exploitation and poor working conditions

The gathering led to a media campaign that highlighted the grievances and demands of sex workers

An eight-day strike ensued, demanding reopened hotels, an end to police brutality, and investigation into sex worker murders

Although no immediate reforms occurred, the event sparked broader movements across Europe and the UK

Sex workers face significant health risks and exploitation, making awareness and advocacy crucial

The day emphasizes ensuring respect, healthy conditions, and support for sex workers worldwide