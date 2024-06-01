               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
International Sex Workers' Day 2024: Know Date, History, Significance


6/1/2024 10:16:27 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) International Sex Workers' Day, observed annually on June 2, highlights the challenging conditions faced by sex workers worldwide. Originating from a 1975 protest in Lyon, France, this day raises awareness about exploitation, health risks, and the need for respectful, safe working environments. It fosters global conversations and advocacy for their rights and well-being


International Sex Workers' Day raises awareness about sex workers' challenges, stemming from a 1975 protest in France. It advocates for their health, safety, and rights globally


International Sex Workers' Day is observed annually on June 2, with the 2024 observance falling on a Sunday


The day raises awareness about the health and working conditions faced by sex workers globally


In 1975, 100 sex workers gathered at Saint-Nizier Church in Lyon, France, to protest exploitation and poor working conditions


The gathering led to a media campaign that highlighted the grievances and demands of sex workers


An eight-day strike ensued, demanding reopened hotels, an end to police brutality, and investigation into sex worker murders


Although no immediate reforms occurred, the event sparked broader movements across Europe and the UK


Sex workers face significant health risks and exploitation, making awareness and advocacy crucial


The day emphasizes ensuring respect, healthy conditions, and support for sex workers worldwide

