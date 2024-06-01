Man Injured After Unknown Device Exploded In Field In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 27-year-old man was injured when an unknown explosive device exploded in a field near the village of Myroliubivka of the Kherson region's Beryslav district.
Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav district administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"A 27-year-old man sustained injuries in a field near the village of Myroliubivka as a result of an explosion of an unknown explosive device," the report says. Read also:
Medical facility damaged in enemy shelling of Kherson
According to Litvinov, three more people were injured in an enemy strike on Beryslav - three women aged 18, 27 and 48.
As reported, five people were wounded in the Kherson region on May 31. Damage to private houses and infrastructure facilities was recorded.
MENAFN01062024000193011044ID1108284900
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.