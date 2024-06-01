Man Injured After Unknown Device Exploded In Field In Kherson Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 27-year-old man was when an unknown explosive device exploded in a field near the village of Myroliubivka of the Kherson region's Beryslav district.

Volodymyr Litvinov, the head of the Beryslav district administration, reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"A 27-year-old man sustained injuries in a field near the village of Myroliubivka as a result of an explosion of an unknown explosive device," the report says.

According to Litvinov, three more people were injured in an enemy strike on Beryslav - three women aged 18, 27 and 48.

As reported, five people were wounded in the Kherson region on May 31. Damage to private houses and infrastructure facilities was recorded.