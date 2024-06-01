French Authorities Cancel Israeli Companies' Participation In Defense Exhibition

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 1 (Petra) -- French authorities have decided to cancel the participation of Israeli military companies in an international defense and security on June 17 near Paris.According to AFP, the organizer of Eurosatory, an international land defense and security exhibition, revealed that, by decision of the French authorities, the participation of Israeli military industry companies in the exhibition has been canceled."By decision of the authorities, there will be no exhibition pavilion for the Israeli military industry sector at Eurosatory 2024," organizer Cog Events told AFP, without further details.Neither the organizer nor the Ministry of Armed Forces, under whose auspices the show is organized, immediately specified the reasons for this decision.More than 2,000 companies registered for the show, 74 Israeli companies of which were expected to attend, including its main defense industry companies, 10 of which are expected to display weapons, according to organizers.