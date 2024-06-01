Russian Defense Minister 'Heavily Overestimated' Its Army's Advances In Kharkiv Region - ISW

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian of Defense has grossly overestimated the achievements of its during the May offensive in the Kharkiv region.

This is stated in a report by the U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War (ISW), according to Ukrinform.

“Although Russian forces made significant tactical gains in northern Kharkiv Oblast in early May 2024, Russian Defense Andrei Belousov heavily overestimated Russian advances in Ukraine since the start of 2024,” the report says.

Analysts noted that Belousov claimed on May 31 that Russian forces had seized 880 square kilometers thus far in 2024.

“ISW has observed evidence confirming that Russian forces have only seized approximately 752 square kilometers in 2024, however. ISW previously assessed that Russian forces seized about 516 square kilometers between January 1, 2024, and April 29, 2024,” the report says.

Earlier, the ISW suggested that between January 1, 2024 and April 29, 2024, Russian troops seized about 516 square kilometers in Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported, ISW analysts believe that Russia's offensive goals in Ukraine in 2024 is to seize all of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Photo: Kostiantyn Liberov