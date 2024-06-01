Veteran Pashto And Urdu Actor Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah Passes Away At 91

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Renowned Pashto and Urdu drama Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah passed away at the age of 91 after a prolonged illness.

Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah, a Presidential Award-winning actor, had an illustrious career, featuring in numerous dramas on PTV and AVT Khyber. He was well-known for his significant contributions to the arts and was held in high regard within the acting community.

He was a close associate of the famous Pashto poet Hamza Baba, reflecting his deep roots in the cultural and literary traditions of the region. Shah hailed from the Sufaid Dheri area of Peshawar, where he spent much of his life.

The funeral prayers for Syed Mumtaz Ali Shah will be offered today in Sefid Dheri, Peshawar, where friends, family, and fans will gather to pay their respects to the legendary actor.