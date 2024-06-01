Saudi Arabia Deplores Israel Occupation's Attempts To Undermine UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia condemned Saturday attempts of Israeli Occupation aiming to undermine the efforts of the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) by designating it as a terrorist organization.
Israel occupation aims to lift immunity from UNRWA workers who are performing their duties to alleviate humanitarian catastrophe facing Palestinian people.
Israel, as an occupying power, must abide by international law and international humanitarian law, and cease hindering the action of international organizations, Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement. (end)
