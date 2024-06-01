Ministry Of Information: Media Outlets Should Not Share False News

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 1 (KUNA) -- Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Press, Publishing and Publications at the of Information, Lafi Al-Subaie, called on all outlets to refrain from publishing news that contains false information and to work with high professionalism and national responsibility.

Al-Subaie told (KUNA) on Saturday that some news accounts on social media sites recently published news containing incorrect information and analyses, which makes them subject to accountability.

He stressed that media professionalism requires everyone to be careful about publishing news, adding that everyone must bear responsibility for all incorrect news that is published and should not commit violations of the law in order to preserve professional media credibility.

He affirmed confidence that the various media outlets and those in charge of them work with a high sense of patriotism, have a spirit of cooperation and responsibility, and are careful in broadcasting and publishing news and media content in all its classifications. (end)

