GCC Chief Condemns Israel Occupation's Attempts To Undermine UNRWA

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, June 1 (KUNA) -- The Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi condemned on Saturday Israeli occupation's attempts to demoralize efforts exerted by the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), by designating it as a terrorist organization.
In a statement, Al-Budaiwi said that the Israeli Occupation is obligated to ease the work of UNRWA workers according to International and humanitarian resolutions.
Al-Budaiwi affirmed that the International community must support UNRWA and its work, and end illegal practices committed by the Israeli occupation.
The GCC chief reiterated the support and stands by GCC countries with the Palestinian issue, including support to establish a Palestinian State. (end)
