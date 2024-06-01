LIVE UPDATE: UEFA Champions League Final - Real Madrid Vs Borussia Dortmund

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) #Champions League Final The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The stage is set for an exciting Final as and Borussia Dortmund prepare to face off at Wembley Stadium.

Kickoff is scheduled for 10pm Doha time.

Real Madrid, the most successful club in the competition's history with 14 titles, are the heavy favourites to lift the trophy once again.

However, Borussia Dortmund, who have won the title once before and lost in another final, will be looking to pull off another surprise victory after stunning PSG in the semi-finals!

One player to watch is Jude Bellingham, who moved from Dortmund to Real Madrid last summer.

The young English midfielder will be facing his former team, adding an extra layer of intensity to this already compelling matchup.

For Dortmund, a win would not only secure their second Champions League title but also guarantee their spot in next season's competition.

As the teams warm up on the pitch, the atmosphere at Wembley is electric.

Fans from both sides have filled the stadium, creating a sea of white and yellow.

The anticipation is intense as we await the start of this thrilling encounter between two European giants.

Expectations majorly favor the royals but there is a wide ray of hope for the BVBs fans out there!

⚽⚽⚽ Stay tuned as we bring you match highlights and a glimpse of the football atmosphere at the venue!

Real Madrid team arrival



Excited atmosphere at Wembley

The anticipation builds as kickoff approaches

Klopp is here!

Here we go!

Madrid has announced their starting 11, with Courtois making a return to protect Madrid's goal after a lengthy injury absence.

IN VIDEO: Watch as fans gather to see the trophy!

IN PICTURES: Preperations at Wembley Stadium



IN PICTURES: Security measures ahead of game!