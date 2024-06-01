Chanakya And Chandragupta Join Hands For Academic Collaboration

(MENAFN- KNN India) Patna, June 1 (KNN)

In a move to bolster academic ties, Chandragupt Institute of Management Patna (CIMP) and Chanakya National Law University (CNLU) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday.

The pact aims to facilitate joint research projects, faculty exchanges, co-authored publications, and shared resources between the two premier institutions.

The MoU was signed by CIMP's Chief Administrative Officer Shri Kumod Kumar and CNLU's Registrar Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Singh in the presence of faculty members fr0m both institutes.

Key areas of collaboration include organizing academic sessions, enabling student internships and placements, providing access to facilities like computer labs and libraries, and exploring international partnerships.

"This partnership marks a significant milestone, combining our strengths to create a dynamic environment fostering academic excellence," said Shri Kumod Kumar. Prof. (Dr.) S.P. Singh added, "We eagerly anticipate working closely to explore new avenues for research, education, entrepreneurship and student engagement."

The institutes will also jointly promote cultural activities, sports, entrepreneurship initiatives and collaborate on government projects under the new MoU. "We look forward to reaching new levels of academic and professional excellence together," remarked CIMP Director Prof. (Dr.) Rana Singh.

(KNN Bureau)