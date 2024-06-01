Knowledge Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Inks MOU With RCCP To Promote Trade

(MENAFN- KNN India) Ahmedabad, June 1 (KNN)

In a move to bolster economic ties between India and Russia, the Knowledge Chamber of Commerce and (KCCI) signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Russian Centre for Conservative Policy (RCCP) on Saturday.

The agreement comes ahead of the MSME 2024 and KCCI's 6th Annual Foundation Day celebrations.

The MOU aims to promote and facilitate trade, investment, and opportunities between the two nations, building on their longstanding bilateral relationship that has endured global upheavals.

India and Russia have enjoyed a time-tested partnership, with the Soviet Union being a steadfast ally of India in the past.

Under the terms of the agreement, KCCI will organize delegations, events, exhibitions, and conferences to raise awareness of mutual business prospects, with the support of RCCP.

These initiatives will be announced periodically throughout the year to benefit international businesses and facilitate cooperation between members of both organisations.

Addressing the signing ceremony, K.K. Petrichenko, Director of International Cooperation, RCCP, emphasised Russia's commitment to equitable international cooperation based on universal principles and norms of international law.

He expressed confidence that partnering with KCCI would help advance common goals of progressive economic development and technological transformation.

Evtukh Aleksandr, Gujarat Head, RCCP, affirmed the organisations' shared commitment to supporting the sustainable development goals of India and Russia.

He underscored the MOU's potential to benefit members through various collaborative programs, conventions, and activities.

On the Indian side, Bharat Patel, Secretary General, KCCI, highlighted the chamber's active role in promoting progressive initiatives for MSMEs, entrepreneurs, and start-ups.

He welcomed the MOU as a means to strengthen business ties between Indian and Russian enterprises.

Mehul Raval, Executive Deputy Head Gujarat, RCCP, expressed optimism that the agreement would particularly benefit Gujarat-based start-ups seeking to collaborate with Russian companies or expand their operations.

The signing ceremony marked a significant milestone in fostering closer economic cooperation between India and Russia, paving the way for mutually beneficial partnerships across various sectors.

(KNN Bureau)