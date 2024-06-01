11 People Killed, 2 Injured In Afghanistan Last Week

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): Last week, Russian officials comments positively about the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), European Union (EU) pledged 10 million ERU assistance to Afghanistan, some UN officials again expressed concerns about the women's situation in the country while the IEA renewed its commitment to the rights of all citizens in the framework of Islamic Sharia Law.

Last week's major events



Looking at reality there is a need for a cordial relationship with the IEA:

Two Russian ministries have asked President Putin to remove the IEA from the terrorist list

Detail regarding the Basham Attack shared with the IEA; Mjuahid says the Basham attack has nothing to do with the IEA

Women officials of the UN expressed concerns over women's situation in Afghanistan

IEA reaffirmed commitment to the rights of all citizens in the framework of Islamic Sharia Law EU pledged 10 million EUR aid to Afghanistan

Casualties

Eleven people were killed and two others injured in Afghanistan last week.

An armed burglar was killed during a clash with security forces in Herat City last week, said the provincial police Headquarterrs. A man killed his wife in the Kurkh district of Herat province.

Officials said that Unknown gunmen killed three members of a family in the Gulistan district of western Farah province last week, a man was killed as a result of personal enmity in the Farahroud district of Farah.

According to reports a man stabbed to death his father-in-law to death in Ghor province, two people were killed and one injured as a result of clash on grassland in Nuristan province.

One man was killed and another injured as a result of land dispute in the Sayedabd district of central Maidan Wardak province.

Note: These figures are based on reports reaching Pajhwok Afghan News. Some incidents may have gone unreported or sources could have provided incorrect figures.

The previous week six people were killed and four others injured in Afghanistan.

Before the regime change in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, hundreds of civilians and members of warring parties were killed and injured every week.

Positive change in IEA, Russian relationship

Russian President Vladimir Putin termed the improvement of the relationship between Russia and the IEA vital and said looking at realities there was a need for the establishment of relationships with the IEA because they were the owners of Afghanistan.

Tass reported that Russian Foreign and Justice Ministries recommended to President Putin to remove Afghanistan from the terrorist list.

President Vladimir Putin's Special Representative Zamir Kabulov said that efforts had been made to recognise the IEA government.

IEA Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that Russian officials' recent comments were positive which showed that Moscow was willing to cooperate with the IEA.

IEA welcomed Russia's stance on engagement and relations with it.

Kabul has been trying to strengthen cooperative relations with Moscow, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

In a statement, the ministry hailed recent remarks from top Russian leaders, including President Vladimir Putin and his foreign minister, on expanding relations with Afghanistan.

Russian statement comes that New Russian Defence Minister Andrey Belousov termed the activities of extremist groups in Afghanistan dangerous and stressed improved security on the Afghanistan-Tajikistan border.

But Afghan officials repeatedly said that Daesh had been suppressed and Afghanistan's soil was never a threat to others.

Attack on Chinese engineers in Pakistan

Five Chinese engineers and one Pakistani driver were killed in a suicide attack in the Basham locality of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtonkhwa province on April 26.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry in a statement said that a government delegation traveled to Kabul and shared information regarding Basham attack with Afghan officials; the delegation demanded Afghanistan's cooperation in the arrest of Basham attack perpetrators.

IEA Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid referring to Basham attack said the matter had nothing to do with Afghanistan and said Pakistan should ensure its security.

He said Islamabad was striving to create distrust between Afghanistan and China.

“Targeting Chinese nationals in Pakistan is related to Pakistan and has nothing to do with Afghanistan. The report published by Pakistanis is an attempt to create distrust between China and Afghanistan. We have repeatedly denied this, and it is also illogical,” he said.

Mujahid said that whatever Afghanistan wanted for itself wished same for other and stressed all parties should ensure the security of its respective territories and cooperate in a true spirit instead of diverting attention from real issues.

Women's rights

According to reports some UN members during a gathering titled 'Women and youth role in international peace' in New York expressed concerns over women rights situation in Afghanistan.

Rosemary DiCarlo, UN under-secretary-general for political and peacebuilding Affairs, said:“Afghan women and girls are systematically deprived of their rights to education and other rights, during a meeting with them in Kabul they demanded equal education and work opportunities and decision making right regarding their future.”

UN Women Executive Director Sima Bahous said:“From the past three years 1.1 million girls are deprived of education in Afghanistan due to ban on education.”

But the IEA Spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said the rights of all citizens, including women were protected in Afghanistan.

He said:“Men and women are entitled to the rights in Afghanistan which are approved by the Sharia Law, IEA is bound to ensure the provision and protection of these rights and efforts were underway to provide all rights to the its people.”

Continuation of aid

EU allocated EUR 10 million to the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) for school feeding in Afghanistan.

The additional aid will allow WFP to expand school feeding into three additional provinces with high levels of food insecurity in primary schools, the agency said in a statement.

India foreign ministry said that the provision of aid to the people of Afghanistan was part of its constant policy and the Chabahar port was mostly used for this process.

