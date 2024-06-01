Al-Nas Hospital , Estadat Partner To Revolutionize Sports Investment And Healthcare Accessibility

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) In a momentous endeavor poised to reshape the intersection of sports and healthcare provision, Al-Nas Hospital and Estadat, the owner of City Club Group, have embarked on a transformative collaboration protocol. This landmark agreement, sealed amidst the grandeur of the newly inaugurated Al-Nas Hospital premises, heralds a significant leap forward in philanthropy, community engagement, and corporate social responsibility.







Al-Nas Hospital, a shining beacon of excellence in Egypt's healthcare landscape, epitomizes an unwavering commitment to delivering unparalleled medical services and advancing societal welfare. Nestled in the vibrant heart of Shubra El-Kheima, the newly minted Al-Nas Children's Charitable Hospital stands as a testament to visionary leadership and cutting-edge infrastructure. Spanning an impressive expanse of 30,000 square meters, the hospital boasts a capacity of 600 beds, strategically distributed across meticulously crafted facilities tailored to meet the diverse healthcare needs of the community. With state-of-the-art operating theaters, intensive care units, and outpatient clinics, Al-Nas Hospital is poised to set new benchmarks in healthcare excellence.







Eng. Ayman Abbas, Treasurer of Al-Nas Hospital – Goodness Foundation, underscored the institution's unwavering dedication to serving the populace, stating,“Our collaboration with Estadat, the owner of City Club Group, represents a bold step towards democratizing access to premium healthcare services. Together, we are committed to ensuring that every individual receives the care and attention they rightfully deserve, free of charge.”

Aligned with its core principles of corporate social responsibility, Estadat aims to leverage this partnership as a catalyst for positive societal transformation. Eng. Saif Al-Waziri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Estadat, articulated the company's vision, stating,“Through this multifaceted collaboration, we endeavor to harness the transformative power of sports investment to transcend traditional boundaries, foster inclusive growth, and advance the cause of healthcare accessibility and community development.”







The collaboration protocol delineates an extensive roadmap for joint action, encompassing a wide array of initiatives aimed at promoting health awareness, delivering medical assistance to underserved communities, and bolstering healthcare infrastructure. With Estadat's integration into this transformative alliance, the collective impact is poised to reach unprecedented heights, ushering in an era of innovation, collaboration, and inclusive prosperity.

As the partnership gains momentum, driven by the shared values of collaboration and social responsibility, the collective efforts of Al-Nas Hospital and Estadat emerge as a potent force for societal change. Together, they are poised to redefine the boundaries of the sports investment landscape and chart a bold new course towards sustainable development and inclusive prosperity.

This partnership not only signifies a commitment to excellence in healthcare and sports investment but also underscores a shared vision for a brighter, more equitable future for all. As we embark on this transformative journey, guided by our dedication to serving humanity and fostering inclusive growth, we look forward to the myriad opportunities that lie ahead and the positive impact we can collectively achieve.