Bengaluru: Indiranagar Spa Manager Arrested For Alleged Prostitution Service On Pretence Of 'Happy Endings'

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indiranagar in Bengaluru recently raided a spa in Domlur, uncovering a prostitution racket allegedly operating under the guise of spa services. Following a tip-off, police officers conducted the raid on May 29, resulting in the arrest of the spa manager and the rescue of two women from outside the state.

During the raid, police arrested Mani, the manager of the spa. The owner of the spa, Uppen Rathi, has since surrendered to authorities, and the search continues for his arrest.

The two women rescued during the raid are from Uttar Pradesh and Nagaland. They were reportedly forced into prostitution by the spa management. According to police officials, the women were brought to the spa with promises of legitimate work but were instead coerced into illegal activities.

During the inquiry, Mani admitted to facilitating illegal activities. He revealed that he made money by attracting customers under the pretence of offering services like cross massage, body-to-body massage, and "happy endings." Mani is currently in judicial custody, and the investigation is ongoing. Police have registered a case at the Indiranagar police station.

Authorities are determined to clamp down on such illicit activities in the city. They urge anyone with information regarding similar operations to come forward and assist in their efforts to eradicate prostitution rings masquerading as legitimate businesses.