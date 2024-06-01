               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Rameshwaram Cafe To MTR-Best South Indian Restaurant In Bangalore


6/1/2024 2:01:14 PM

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Here are seven great places to enjoy South Indian food in Bangalore

A legendary spot known for its traditional South Indian meals and dosas.


Famous for its crispy masala dosas and rich history.


Renowned for its delicious benne (butter) dosas.


Popular for its soft idlis, vadas, and strong filter coffee.


Celebrated for its Andhra-style spicy meals and biryanis.


Known for its wide selection of South Indian delicacies and comfortable ambience.

Maiyas

Offers a variety of authentic South Indian dishes in a clean, modern setting.

