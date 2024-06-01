T20 World Cup 2024: India Vs Pakistan Clash Ticket Prices Skyrocket, Touch Rs 8.4 Lakh; Details Here

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) As the T20 2024 approaches, ticket prices for the India vs Pakistan clash in Nassau County have soared to Rs 8.4 lakh per seat. Here are the details you need to know about the tick prices.

The T20 World Cup returns with thrilling match-ups between top cricketing nations from around the globe. The prestigious event is making its debut in the United States of America, co-hosted with the West Indies.

As New York City prepares for the cricketing carnival of the year, all eyes are on the highly anticipated India vs Pakistan showdown.

The arch-rivals will face off at a newly established facility in Nassau County, capable of hosting 34,000 spectators. With just eight days until the India vs Pakistan clash, ticket prices are soaring by the day.

Packages Available at Nassau County

According to the official ICC website, there are six hospitality packages available at the New York venue: Diamond Club, Cabanas, Premium Club Lounges, Corner Club, Pavilion Club, and Boundary Club. For the IND vs PAK game, only three packages remain available.

Diamond Club – Jewel of Nassau County

The most luxurious option is the Diamond Club, which offers an unparalleled experience for spectators.

Described by the International Cricket Council (ICC) as the 'jewel' of Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, these seats are situated directly behind the wicket, providing the ultimate view of the World Cup action. The package includes top-notch food, beverages, and exclusive access to cricketing legends, as well as pre-match field access.

Pricing: Diamond Club tickets are divided into four categories, with each ticket costing $10,000 or Rs 8,34,323.

Premium Club Lounges

The second category available for the India vs Pakistan match on June 9 is the Premium Club Lounges, located behind the wicket in both the North and South Pavilions, offering fantastic views of the pitch and excellent food and beverage options, including liquor for purchase.

Pricing: Tickets in the Premium Club Lounges are available in nine categories, priced at $2,500 or Rs 2,08,585.25 each.

Corner Club

The final available package for the India vs Pakistan fixture is the Corner Club, offering an intimate and exclusive atmosphere for a limited number of spectators, with an exclusive outdoor buffet and bar.

Pricing: Four Corner Club options are available, with each ticket priced at $2,750.00 or Rs 2,29,413.94.

India is scheduled to play against Pakistan in New York on June 9 as the groups and fixtures for the ninth edition of the T20 World Cup, the toss wil take place at 7:30 PM IST and the first ball at 8:00 PM IST.