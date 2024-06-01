Delhi Lok Sabha Exit Polls 2024: BJP Likely To Overpower AAP-Congress Alliance

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Delhi Lok Sabha contest is a two-way fight between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) alliance. The BJP is contesting all 7 Lok Sabha constituencies in the national capital.

Delhi, which held its sixth round of on May 25, contains seven Lok Sabha seats; the BJP won all seven seats in the national capital in the general of 2014 and 2019.

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Exit Polls

Jan Ki Baat:



BJP: 7

INC: 0

AAP: 0

India Today- Axis My India

BJP: 6-7

INC:0

AAP: 0

News24- Today's Chanakya

BJP: 6

INC-AAP: 1

TV9 Bharatvarsha-Polstrat

BJP: 7

INC: 0

AAP: 0

Republic Bharat-Matrize

BJP: 5-7

INDIA: 0-2











Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key candidates and seats

The AAP fielded four candidates, while the Congress fielded three, as part of a seat-sharing arrangement to try to close this enormous gap. Meanwhile, the BJP retained just Manoj Tiwari, the MP for North East Delhi, and dismissed six of its seven MPs.

Harsh Vardhan, the BJP's current two-term MP, will be replaced in the next election by Praveen Khandelwal, who is running for the first time in the Lok Sabha from Chandni Chowk.

Tiwari, this time, is pitted against Congress candidate Kanhaiya Kumar. He is a student leader from JNU and entered politics in 2019 contesting unsuccessfully as a CPI candidate from Bihar's Begusarai.



The other key candidates include Bansuri Swaraj, who is the daughter of late Union minister Sushma Swaraj. She is pitted against AAP's Somnath Bharti from the New Delhi seat.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: What happened in 2014 and 2019?

The national capital saw a BJP clean sweep in both the 2014 and 2019 elections, pushing opponents AAP and Congress to the periphery.

