PM Modi's Hat-Trick Predicted Fueled By South, Bengal & Odisha; Check State-Wise Exit Poll Predictions

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Exit polls are projecting a historic third term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi following the conclusion of the seventh and final phase of the Lok Sabha elections. However, none have forecasted the NDA reaching its desired 400-seat mark out of the 543 Lok Sabha seats. The BJP also falls significantly short of its 370-seat target.
According to five exit polls, the INDIA bloc is expected to fall well below the 285 seats predicted by congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge.
The maximum projection for the NDA's seat count was 362-392, according to the Jan ki Baat exit poll. This poll also predicts that the Opposition bloc will secure 141-161 seats.
India News-D Dynamics predicts that the NDA will secure 371 seats, while the INDIA bloc is projected to obtain 125 seats.
The lowest estimate for the NDA's seat count comes from Dainik Bhaskar, ranging from 281 to 350 seats. Conversely, the INDIA bloc is forecasted to secure a higher range of seats, ranging from 145 to 201.
Lok Sabha Elections 2014 Exit Polls:
| Source
| NDA
| INDIA Bloc
| Others
| Jan Ki Baat
| 362-392
| 141-161
| 10-20
| News Nation
| 342-378
| 153-169
| 21-23
| Republic Bharat-Matrize
| 353-368
| 118-133
| 43-48
| Republic TV - P MARQ
| 359
| 154
| 30
| Dainik Bhaskar
| 281-350
| 145-201
| 33-49
| India News-D-Dynamics
| 371
| 125
| 47
Although all exit polls unanimously suggest an improved performance for the NDA in the south and Bengal, specific predictions highlight significant shifts in various states.
In Andhra Pradesh, the alliance with Chandrababu Naidu is expected to benefit the NDA, with projections indicating a win of 18 out of the state's 25 seats.
Karnataka is poised to vote overwhelmingly for the BJP, despite the Congress's historical stronghold in the state. Similarly, in Telangana, the BJP is anticipated to secure a substantial share of the state's 17 seats, despite the Congress's previous electoral success in the assembly polls and the decline of K Chandrasekhar Rao's Bharat Rashtra Samithi.
Exit polls also suggest that the BJP will make significant inroads into Tamil Nadu, securing at least two seats.
In Bengal, the BJP is projected to increase its seat count from 18 to 22, surpassing the Trinamool Congress for the first time. Conversely, Mamata Banerjee's party is expected to secure only 19 out of the state's 42 Lok Sabha seats.
The BJP is anticipated to maintain its dominance in strongholds like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, and the national capital. Additionally, exit polls predict that Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party, along with ally Congress, may fail to win any seats in Delhi.
However, changes are expected in Bihar, where the Opposition alliance led by Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal is projected to win 7 seats, challenging the NDA's previous stronghold. Furthermore, the Opposition is expected to make gains in Haryana and Rajasthan, where they previously had no representation in 2019.
Here's a look at state-wise predictions from Jan Ki Baat:
Predictions by other pollsters in states with 10 seats or more:
Andhra Pradesh
India News-D-Dynamics: NDA - 18 seats; YSRCP - 7 seats
News 24-Today's Chanakya: TDP+ - 22 seats; YSRCP - 3 seats
PMARQ:
NDA - 19-22 seats;
YSRCP - 5-8 seats
ABP-C-voter: NDA - 21-25 seats; YSRCP - 0-4 seats
News18 Mega Exit Poll: NDA - 19-22 seats; YSRCP - 5-8 seats
Assam
India TV-CNX: BJP - 9-10 seats; Congress - 1-2 seats; AIUDF - 1-1 seats; Others 1-2 seats
News18 Mega Exit Poll: NDA - 10-13 seats; INDIA Bloc - 2-5 seats; Others: 0-1 seats
Bihar
India Today-Axis My India: NDA - 29-33 seats; INDIA Bloc - 7-10 seats
News 24-Today's Chanakya: BJP+ - 36 seats; Congress - 4 seats; Others - 0 seats
Republic-PMARQ: NDA - 37 seats; INDIA Bloc - 3 seats
Gujarat
India Today-Axis My India: NDA - 25-26 seats; INDIA Bloc - 1 seat
Timesnow ETG: BJP - 26 seats; Congress - 0 seats; Others - 0 seats
News 24-Today's Chanakya: BJP - 26+2 seats; Congress/AAP: 0+2 seats; Others - 0 seats
Karnataka
India Today-Axis My India: NDA - 23-25 seats; INDIA Bloc - 3-5 seats
News 24-Today's Chanakya: BJP+ - 24+4 seats; Congress - 4+4 seats
Republic-PMARQ: NDA - 22 seats; Congress - 6 seats
ABP-C-Voter: NDA - 23-25 seats; Congress - 3-5 seats
News18 Mega Exit Poll: NDA - 23-25 seats; Congress - 3-5 seats
Kerala
India Today-Axis My India: UDF - 17-18 seats; NDA - 2-3 seats
ABP-C-Voter: UDF - 17-19 seats; NDA - 1-3 seats
VMR: UDF - 19 seats; NDA - 1 seat
Madhya Pradesh
India Today-Axis My India: NDA - 28-29 seats; INDIA Bloc - 1 seat
ABP-C-Voter: BJP - 26-28 seats; Congress - 1-3 seats
News 24-Today's Chanakya: - BJP - 29 seats; Congress - 0 seats
Republic-PMARQ: BJP - 28 seats; Congress - 1 seat
Republic Bharat-Matrize - BJP -28 seats; Congress - 1 seat
Maharashtra
TV9: NDA-22 seats; INDIA Bloc-25 seats
News18 Exit Poll: NDA-32-35 seats; INDIA Bloc -15-18 seats
Republic Bharat-Matrize: NDA-30-36 seats; INDIA Bloc -13-19 seats
Republic PMARQ: NDA-29 seats; INDIA Bloc -19 seats
ABP C-Voter: NDA-23-25 seats; INDIA Bloc -22-26 seats
Odisha
News 24-Today's Chanakya: BJP - 16 seats; BJD - 4 seats; Congress - 1 seat
India News-D-Dynamics:
BJP - 13 seats; BJD - 8 seats; Congress - 0 seats
India TV-CNX: BJP- 15-17 seats; BJD - 4-6 seats; Congress - 1 seat
Rajasthan
India Today-Axis My India: NDA - 16-19 seats; INDIA Bloc - 5-7 seats
News18 Mega Exit Poll: NDA - 18-23 seats; INDIA Bloc - 2-7 seats
Tamil Nadu
India Today-Axis My India: INDIA Bloc - 33-37 seats; NDA - 2-4 seats
Telangana
News18 Mega Exit Poll: NDA - 7-10 seats; INDIA Bloc - 5-8 seats
ABP-C-Voter: NDA - 7-9 seats; INDIA Bloc - 7-9 seats
Republic TV-PMARQ: BJP+ - 6 seats; Congress+- 8 seats; AIMIM - 2 seats
News 24 Today's Chanakya: BJP - 12- 14 seats; Congress - 5-7 seats; BRS - 0 seats
Uttar Pradesh
Republic-PMARQ: NDA - 69 seats; INDIA Bloc - 8 seats
India News-D Dynamic: NDA - 69 seats; INDIA Bloc - 11 seats
West Bengal
Republic Bharat-Matrize: NDA - 21-25 seats; TMC - 16-20 seats; INDIA Bloc - 1 seat
India News-D-Dynamics: NDA - 21 seats; TMC - 19 seats; INDIA Bloc - 2 seats
Republic TV-PMARQ: NDA - 22 seats; TMC - 20 seats; INDIA Bloc - 0 seats
News Nation: BJP - 19 seats; TMC - 22 seats; Congress - 0 seats
